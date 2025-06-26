Submit Release
Senate Bill 875 Printer's Number 0976

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - Senate Bill 875

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

LANGERHOLC, BAKER, DUSH, ARGALL, STEFANO, J. WARD, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record information, further providing for clean slate limited access; in motivational boot camp, further providing for definitions, for selection of inmate participants, for motivational boot camp program, for procedure for selection of participant in motivational boot camp program, for completion of motivational boot camp program and for evaluation; in State drug treatment program, further providing for definitions; and, in miscellaneous provisions, providing for report on incarcerated individuals with certain health conditions.

Memo Subject

Modernizing the Motivational Boot Camp Statute

Actions

0976 Referred to JUDICIARY, June 23, 2025
Reported as committed, June 26, 2025
First consideration, June 26, 2025

