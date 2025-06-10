Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2003176
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/08/2025 2302 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Leonard Moffatt
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a residence for a reported noise complaint. Through Investigation Troopers determined Moffatt (49) had disturbed the peace of a specific person, and made continued direct threats towards another person.
During the incident Moffatt refused to exit his residence, and Troopers applied for a warrant to take Moffatt into custody. Given the nature of the incident and continuation of Moffatt violating Vermont Criminal Statutes, Troopers were granted a warrant to take Moffatt into custody.
Moffatt was later located and taken into custody without incident. Moffatt was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Troopers later transferred custody of Moffatt to Probation and Parole. Moffatt was citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2025– 0830hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
