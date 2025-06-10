Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B2003176

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                          

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2025 2302 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Leonard Moffatt                                            

 

AGE: 49

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a residence for a reported noise complaint. Through Investigation Troopers determined Moffatt (49) had disturbed the peace of a specific person, and made continued direct threats towards another person. 

 

During the incident Moffatt refused to exit his residence, and Troopers applied for a warrant to take Moffatt into custody.  Given the nature of the incident and continuation of Moffatt violating Vermont Criminal Statutes, Troopers were granted a warrant to take Moffatt into custody.

 

Moffatt was later located and taken into custody without incident. Moffatt was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Troopers later transferred custody of Moffatt to Probation and Parole. Moffatt was citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2025– 0830hours

 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

 

Legal Disclaimer:

