MDC forester has advice for those dealing with tree damage after storms

St. LOUIS, Mo. – Recent severe weather incidents in the St. Louis area have caused significant tree damage that homeowners and other land stewards must now assess and mitigate. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) foresters offer the following guidance for evaluating and addressing storm impacts on trees.

The very first consideration should be safety. Homeowners must exercise extreme caution if electrical lines are involved. Should limbs have fallen on electrical lines or trees are leaning on them, never try to remove them yourself. Assume all downed lines are live and alert your electric service provider immediately.

“Watch for hanging limbs that are broken and still in the canopy too,” said MDC Community Forester, Evan Parker. “They might fall and cause damage or injury.”

Use caution regarding the use of chainsaws to address tree damage. “Chainsaws can be very dangerous,” Parker cautioned. “If you do decide to use one, always employ appropriate personal protective equipment and practices. These include wearing chainsaw chaps or pants, eye protection, hearing protection, gloves, and hard hat. And do not go beyond your experience. If in doubt, hire a professional.”

Assessing the extent of damage is the next step. Parker recommends looking for indicators that a tree may need to be removed, like:

Large splits down the trunk

50% or more of the crown is gone (focusing on branches, not leaves)

A larger tree that has recently begun to lean

The tree was already in poor condition, diseased, etc.

If a tree does not display any of the above conditions, recovery may be possible with care.

“Looks can be deceiving, and sometimes even a bad looking tree can recover just fine,” Parker said. “If unsure, though, it’s a good idea to hire an arborist certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) to help give recommendations. They will consider information like the tree’s species and age.”

If the damage is minor, cleaning up the fallen limbs and some pruning for shape may be all that’s needed. To further help your tree recover, Parker suggests the following steps:

If there are tears or breaks, make a clean cut just outside of the branch collar below the wound to help the tree seal itself off from decay

Do not apply a paint or sealant to tree wounds

Avoid nicking or wounding the tree at all during clean up

Do not pile debris or move heavy equipment over the tree roots

Mulch the tree to a depth of 3 inches away, pulling it away from the trunk

Water the tree during dry periods (especially in hot summer)

Parker urged homeowners to resist the temptation to “top” a tree. This practice is not healthy and only leads to problems down the road. No reputable tree service should ever recommend this practice.

If replacing a tree is necessary, Parker said fall is the best time to consider replanting.

“Wait until other cleanup is done before thinking about replanting a tree,” said Parker. “Repairing home damage is the first priority and it’s better to give the new tree a good start at life without construction or other risky activity around it.”

To get detailed information on dealing with tree damage after storms, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yK. For assistance in finding an ISA-certified arborist in your area, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZvE.