MDC offers new non-resident migratory bird hunting permit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, non-resident hunters in Missouri who want to pursue waterfowl, doves, snipe, woodcock, and rails will be required to purchase a new Non-Resident Migratory Bird Permit for a price of $60. The new permit is part of a broader set of permit price adjustments by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and was approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission in October.

If non-resident hunters purchased a migratory bird hunting permit before Jan. 1, 2026, the permit will remain valid through the end of the season, Feb. 6, and no additional permit is needed for that season.

If non-resident hunters have NOT purchased a migratory bird permit before Jan. 1, 2026, they must buy the new Non-Resident Migratory Bird Permit to hunt between Jan. 1 and the end of the season, Feb. 6.

Starting with the 2026–2027 migratory-bird hunting season, all non-residents must purchase the new non-resident migratory bird permit.

Purchase permits online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.

While the proportion of non-resident hunters is low compared to resident hunters, a public opinion survey by MDC and other public feedback showed that Missourians generally support raising the costs of non-resident hunting permits to bring them more in line with those of surrounding states.

Additional revenue from permit sales will help MDC maintain and improve its nationally recognized programs and services for hunters, anglers, wildlife watchers, and others. Additional revenue from permit prices will also help MDC with rising costs of maintaining infrastructure at conservation areas, fish hatcheries, intensively managed wetlands, lake and river accesses, and shooting ranges that are many decades old and in need of significant repair or replacement.