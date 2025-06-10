Fletcher Roofing Launches Flexible Financing Options for Homeowners—Including Low-Credit Solutions

Fletcher Roofing announces the launch of new flexible financing program, aimed to help homeowners handle the financial burden of roof repairs and replacements.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fletcher Roofing , one of Arizona’s most trusted roofing experts, is excited to announce the launch of its new flexible financing program, designed to help homeowners handle the financial burden of roof repairs and replacements—regardless of credit history or insurance claim status.Whether it’s sudden storm damage or a roof that's simply past its prime, many homeowners find themselves needing urgent repairs with few accessible funding options. Insurance claims can take weeks—or months—to resolve, often leaving homeowners with large out-of-pocket costs. Fletcher Roofing’s new program is designed to close that gap by offering practical, accessible financing choices tailored to the real-life needs of Arizona families.“We’ve seen too many customers delayed by red tape, credit checks, or insurance confusion,” said Ben Wintermote, Founder of Fletcher Roofing. “Our mission is to remove those barriers and give every homeowner a clear path forward—no matter their financial situation.”Financing Options That Meet Families Where They AreThe financing program includes a wide array of solutions:Same-as-cash offers with 0% interest for short-term repayment windowsLow-interest financing for well-qualified applicantsExtended loan terms of up to 10–15 years to reduce monthly paymentsLow-credit options, so homeowners with challenged credit aren’t left behindDeferred payment plans that allow urgent work to begin now, with payments starting laterWhether a homeowner is waiting on a delayed insurance payout, lacks available funds, or simply needs to lower monthly payments, Fletcher Roofing’s goal is to provide access and peace of mind—without delay.Investing in More Ways to HelpFletcher Roofing understands that financial hardship shouldn’t stand in the way of protecting your home. That’s why, in addition to launching this program, the company is actively working to build more partnerships and identify additional resources—so they can expand financing options even further.“This is just the beginning,” Wintermote added. “We are continuing to seek out additional lending partners, credit programs, and funding solutions so we can serve even more homeowners across Arizona. Every family deserves a safe, secure roof—and we’re committed to making that possible.”Protecting Arizona Homes from Further DamageIn a climate as harsh as Arizona’s, a damaged roof isn’t just a repair—it’s a ticking clock. Leaks, energy loss, and structural damage can quickly escalate. Fletcher Roofing believes no one should have to wait for critical repairs just because the financial picture is complicated.With fast approvals, flexible terms, and a commitment to creative problem-solving, Fletcher Roofing is helping Arizona homeowners take action now—before the damage worsens and the costs climb.About Fletcher RoofingFletcher Roofing is a locally based Arizona roofing company committed to the values of integrity, humility, adaptability, discipline, and community. Known for its white-glove service and dedication to clear, respectful communication, Fletcher Roofing continues to lead the way by combining craftsmanship with compassion—and now, customized financing that puts homeowners first.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:mdenning@fletcherroofingllc.com(520) 521-0079

