Government of Saskatchewan Advances Development of Women's Unit at Regina Provincial Correctional Centre

The Government of Saskatchewan is moving forward with the development of a new Women's Unit at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre, a key initiative under the 2025-26 Provincial Budget aimed at enhancing correctional infrastructure and addressing capacity challenges within the system.

"This is a critical step in ensuring our correctional facilities meet the evolving needs of our communities," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "By investing in this project, we are enhancing the infrastructure necessary to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of female offenders."

To ensure the project's success, the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement is preparing to procure professional and consulting services to support the project's development. The team of external services will help oversee the planning, design, and construction phases, ensuring that the facility meets the highest standards of safety, security and inmate care.

"This new facility will make a real difference, not just by helping relieve pressure on our correctional system but also by allowing for more space, better programming and stronger supports for women in custody," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "Together with the Saskatoon Correctional Centre expansion scheduled to open this year, these new builds will help us create opportunities for individuals to take steps toward a better path in life."

This project is part of a broader commitment to improve safety for correctional staff, offenders and the public. The new Women's Unit will provide a women's correctional facility in the southern part of the province and will offer programs tailored to the needs of female inmates, supporting their rehabilitation and reintegration into the community.

The project is currently in the early planning phase, with further details to be announced as development progresses.

