Rural and Remote Health Minister Continues Summer Tour Through Central Saskatchewan

CANADA, September 20 - Released on September 19, 2025

Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr is travelling to Duck Lake, Wakaw, and Cudworth today and will meet with local leadership and health care staff while visiting health care facilities in these communities.

"During my tours this summer, I have learned a lot about health care staff in this province and the dedication and professionalism they bring to their jobs every day, often in very stressful situations," Carr said. "Our government will continue to prioritize health care not only for patients, but for front-line staff providing the care as well."

Lakeview Pioneer Lodge long-term care home in Wakaw is scheduled to receive a new roam alert system this year, for an investment of $195,000.

"Touring these facilities is important and helps us to understand the needs in each community, and where our budget dollars can have the most impact," Carr said.

-30-

For more information, contact:



Media Desk

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca