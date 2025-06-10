New Seasonal Drop-In Services in Saskatoon Support Youth and Individuals Experiencing Homelessness

CANADA, June 11 - Released on June 10, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Tribal Council and the City of Saskatoon are moving forward on new community services to meet emerging needs in Saskatoon. This includes a daytime drop-in centre for individuals experiencing homelessness and an overnight drop-in centre for youth aged 16 and older. Both services are anticipated to open on June 15.

"Together with the Saskatoon Tribal Council and the City of Saskatoon, we are working as quickly as possible to meet the emerging needs we are seeing in the community," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Saskatoon Tribal Council has been an invaluable partner in providing Indigenous-led, culturally reflective services founded on their ability to build meaningful relationships and trusting bonds with individuals and families experiencing homelessness."

Located at Station 20 West, the new daytime drop-in centre is co-funded by the Government of Saskatchewan and the City of Saskatoon and operated by Saskatoon Tribal Council. It will provide a safe space, and access to support services for individuals experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saskatoon Tribal Council's Sawēyihtotān project will offer outreach services including connections to emergency shelters and housing, coordinated access systems, recovery and mental health programs and services.

“The urgency could not be clearer — this partnership is a critical step in creating safe spaces for vulnerable people in Saskatoon,” said Mayor Cynthia Block. “The City is committed to keeping the momentum going and working closely with our partners to open centres that are Indigenous-led and grounded in community.”

To provide a safe space for youth throughout the summer months, the Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with Saskatoon Tribal Council to provide an overnight drop-in centre for youth 16 and older. Located at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge, the centre will be open from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. and provide food and a place to rest as well as an on-site elder, shower and laundry services, case planning and referrals to programs in the community.

"These two new drop-in centres will offer safety, dignity and support when it is needed most," Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said. "Homelessness disproportionately impacts Indigenous people, and we cannot ignore that reality. These facilities will help keep people safe and create opportunities for us to do what the Saskatoon Tribal Council does best: building trust and connection with our relatives. That is the first step toward linking them with the wraparound supports and services that can truly change lives. Real solutions come when governments and community partners work together, and that is exactly what we are doing."

Since the announcement of the $40.2M Provincial Approach to Homelessness, the Government of Saskatchewan has collaborated with all levels of government and Indigenous and community partners to develop new emergency and complex needs shelter spaces, supportive housing spaces and street outreach, warming centres and community safety responses. The two new services in Saskatoon build on these investments as the Government of Saskatchewan continues to work with communities to respond to arising needs.

