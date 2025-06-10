DHS Sets the Record Straight on LA Riots, Condemns Violence Against Law Enforcement, Destruction of Property and Threats to ICE Agents
Politicians, media attempt to gaslight Americans, call lawless riots in the sanctuary state of California peaceful
WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement setting the record straight and condemning the destruction caused by the violent rioters in Los Angeles, California.
Sanctuary politicians and the media have falsely claimed these are “peaceful” riots.
“While the mainstream media and far-left politicians have lied point-blank to Americans that these riots in Los Angeles have not been violent, the American people can see with their own eyes the truth,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Rioters are throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, defacing public property, setting cars on fire, defacing buildings, assaulting law enforcement, and burning American flags. The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Democrat politicians must call for it to end.”
Source: AP
Click here for video showing rioter throwing rocks at law enforcement in Los Angeles.
Click here for video showing rioter lighting fire to police vehicles on overpass in Los Angeles.
Click here for video showing rioters launching rocks toward CBP in Los Angeles.
Source: DHS Image
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.