COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH & MARTIN COUNTIES ANNOUNCES $5.6M IN GRANTS TO SUPPORT 159 LOCAL NONPROFITS IN 2025

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties announced today it will award a total of $5,616,893 in grants to 159 nonprofit organizations serving residents throughout the region.The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues. Over its 53-year history, the organization has provided grants to more than 3,500 nonprofit partners.“The impact of our Competitive Grant Process cannot be underestimated. These dollars go directly to the organizations that are on the ground helping our communities in need,” said Julie Fisher Cummings, chair of the Community Foundation’s Community Impact Committee. “These grants reflect the Foundation’s deep commitment to strengthening nonprofits on the front lines of change.”93 organizations will receive year-round grants, including Achievement Centers for Children and Families, ARC of the Treasure Coast, Arts4All Florida, Boca Helping Hands, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, Center for Child Counseling, CROS Ministries, Community Partners of South Florida, El Sol Neighborhood Resource Center, Feeding South Florida, Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization, Holy Ground Shelter for the Homeless, Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, The Lord’s Place, The Soup Kitchen, Vita Nova, Young Singers of the Palm Beaches — and many more.20 nonprofits received summer grants to expand seasonal programming. Recipients include Boca School for Autism, Breakthrough Miami, Grandma’s Place, Love, Hope & Healing, Martin County Police Athletic League, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, Palm Beach Children’s Chorus, Quantum House, The Milagro Center, Synergy Camp, and the YMCA of South Palm Beach County, among others.23 micro-grants, which are grants designed to provide flexible funding to expand services or address immediate needs, will be awarded to smaller and emerging nonprofits. These include Braveheart Farm, Delray Beach Children’s Garden, Freeprenuers, Jack the Bike Man, Juneteenth of PBC, Grace Notes, inSight Through Education, and The Barn Theatre, among others.6 organizations will receive multi-year grants for youth literacy programming. These include Boldin Community Impact, Best Foot Forward Foundation, Fuller Center, Reading To Be Ready, Roots and Wings and the Edna W. Runner Education Center. These multi-year investments will be distributed over a two-year period to support sustainable, long-term impact.And finally, 17 nonprofits will receive a variety of discretionary grants, including 1909, Adopt-a-Family of the Palm Beaches, Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County, Clinics Can Help, Digital Vibez, Eat Better Live Better, Families First of the Palm Beaches, Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, Little Light Dentistry, Miracle League, Loggerhead Marine Life, Neighborhood Renaissance, Twin Palms Center for the Disabled, Pleasant City Planning Committee, United Way of Martin County, and the Urban League of Palm Beach County.“Our nonprofit partners are on the frontlines of impact and know firsthand the needs of those who live and work here,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are proud to provide flexible funding that empowers these organizations to deliver transformative, real-time results.”All grants are awarded through the Community Foundation’s competitive grant process, which is overseen by the Community Impact Committee — a team of dedicated volunteers. Funding is made possible by charitable funds established by individuals, families, businesses, and organizations who believe in creating lasting local change. For a full list of recipients, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org; to learn more about the competitive grantmaking process, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/the-competitive-grantmaking-process/.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Community Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Community Foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Community Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

