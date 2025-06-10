Abbott Appoints Wall To One-Call Board Of Texas

TEXAS, June 10 - June 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Keith Wall to the One-Call Board of Texas for a term set to expire on August 31, 2026. The Board has authority over “Call Before You Dig” systems that notify the underground facility operators for excavation plans so pipelines and utility lines can be marked to prevent accidents.

Keith Wall of Spring is Director of Regulatory Affairs for CenterPoint Energy. He is a member of Texas Gas Association, Texas Hydrogen Production Policy Council, Texas Energy Reliability Council, and American Gas Association. Wall received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Texas A&M University.