Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Stands with ICE Amid Los Angeles Unrest, Calls for Support and Reform

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is expressing strong support for agents and officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as they continue to operate under heightened conditions in Los Angeles. The city has seen escalating unrest in recent days, prompting increased involvement from federal personnel and attention from agency leadership.FLEOA highlighted the leadership of ICE Director Todd Lyons and Deputy Director Madison Sheahan, who traveled directly to affected areas to stand alongside officers on the ground. The organization described their decision to be physically present as a significant gesture of solidarity.“These federal officers are doing more than enforcing immigration laws; they are defending the rule of law in the face of chaos. They are being physically targeted, doxed, and threatened, online and in the real world,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman.Silverman further noted that many ICE personnel serve in sensitive or covert roles and that protective measures, such as wearing masks, are necessary safeguards for both their safety and their families.“Many ICE personnel operate in sensitive or covert roles, and they wear masks not to intimidate, but to shield their identities and protect their families. Forcing them to unmask jeopardizes both their safety and ongoing investigations. This stands in stark contrast to violent agitators who wear masks to avoid accountability. Our agents wear masks to serve. Rioters wear them to destroy,” he added.FLEOA also acknowledged the statement by FBI Director Kash Patel in response to the unrest. “If you assault a law enforcement officer, you’re going to jail—period.” The organization said such clear messaging is critical at a time when officers face rising threats while performing their duties.In addition to its public show of support, FLEOA is urging both Congress and the administration to address long-standing issues related to federal officer compensation. The group pointed to pay caps that limit earnings despite high-risk assignments and long hours in expensive urban environments such as Los Angeles. According to FLEOA, some field supervisors earn no more than the personnel they oversee, despite carrying greater responsibility.The association is advocating for passage of several legislative reforms that aim to update compensation policies for federal officers. These include the Law Enforcement Officer Equity Act, the Law Enforcement Fair Retirement Act, expanded overtime tax relief, and enhancements to Law Enforcement Availability Pay.FLEOA emphasized that public safety and civil liberties go hand in hand, and that federal officers remain committed to upholding both. The organization stated that the current moment requires national unity in support of law enforcement professionals who serve with integrity.“Now more than ever, we must stand together to uphold justice, restore order, and ensure that those who serve our nation are fully supported, protected, and respected,” the organization said. “We stand united with our ICE agents and officers, and we will continue to fight for the recognition and support they rightfully deserve.”###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 60 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

