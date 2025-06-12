Oakwood Veneer Partners with Hazel Park High School Woodshop Teacher to Educate the Next Generation of Craftspeople

Chris Benedetto busy at work showing us the ins and outs of wood veneer

Bridging Industry and Education to Build Stronger Communities Through Trade Skills

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakwood Veneer Company, a leading provider of premium wood veneer products, is proud to announce a new educational partnership with Chris Benedetto, a dedicated Career and Technical Education (CTE) Woodshop Teacher at Hazel Park High School in Hazel Park, Michigan.

With more than 20 years of combined experience in woodworking and technical education, Benedetto brings invaluable insight into the classroom and now to the broader woodworking community through this unique collaboration. As a CTE Woodshop Teacher, his role goes far beyond building projects, he prepares students with industry-relevant skills and certifications needed for successful careers in woodworking, construction, and technical trades.

Through this partnership, Benedetto will work with Oakwood Veneer to create and share educational content focused on the fundamentals of wood veneer. The goal is to help students, hobbyists, and professionals alike understand how veneer is made, how to work with it safely and effectively, and how it can be used to elevate a variety of woodworking projects.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris Benedetto to the Oakwood Veneer team," said Peter Rodgers, President of Oakwood Veneer. "His passion for woodworking and dedication to teaching are inspiring, and we're excited to combine our industry knowledge with his educational expertise to reach a new generation of woodworkers."

Together, Oakwood Veneer and Benedetto will develop video tutorials, and online resources covering key topics such as:

What is wood veneer?

How is veneer made?

Best practices for applying veneer

Safety protocols when handling veneer

Creative project ideas using veneer

The initiative supports both Oakwood Veneer's commitment to community engagement and education, and Hazel Park High School’s mission to provide students with real-world technical skills. It also aligns with a broader national movement to revitalize industrial arts education and career readiness in schools.

“I’m excited to partner with Oakwood Veneer to bring more real-world applications into the classroom,” said Benedetto. “Wood veneer is an accessible, versatile material that students can use on both artistic and practical projects. This collaboration gives my students a chance to learn from an industry leader and understand how the skills they’re learning in class connect to actual careers.”

Oakwood Veneer has long supported educational initiatives, offering discounts to schools and hosting training events for both educators and professionals. This partnership further reinforces the company's belief in the importance of craftsmanship, sustainability, and technical education.

For more information or to access free educational resources, visit www.oakwoodveneer.com.

About Oakwood Veneer Company

Based in Troy, Michigan, Oakwood Veneer is one of the nation's largest in-stock suppliers of wood veneer, offering a wide range of domestic, exotic, and burl wood species. With a reputation for quality, and service, Oakwood Veneer serves cabinetmakers, designers, architects, educators, and hobbyists across the U.S. and Canada.

