Oakwood Veneer Expands Fast-Ship Program

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakwood Veneer Company, a leading U.S. supplier of premium wood veneers, today announced the expansion of its Fast-Ship Program, now offering same-day shipping on over 200 veneer species and backer combinations — along with additional shipping locations and cost-saving options for customers across the country.

This expansion reflects Oakwood’s commitment to getting quality veneer into the hands of anyone who needs it, no matter where they are. By increasing its distribution footprint and optimizing shipping methods, Oakwood ensures that woodworkers, designers, and manufacturers receive the materials they need quickly, reliably, and affordably.

“Our mission is simple: to make sure our veneer is available wherever it’s needed, whenever it’s needed,” said Peter Rodgers, President and CEO of Oakwood Veneer Company. “By expanding our Fast-Ship Program, adding new shipping locations, and offering reduced-cost options, we’re removing barriers for our customers and helping them keep projects on track — whether they’re across town or across the country.”

Fast-Ship Program Highlights:

• Extensive Species Selection: Over 200 domestic and exotic veneers available in multiple backer options.

• Same-Day Shipping: Orders placed by 2:00 PM EST ship the same day for in stock items.

• Expanded Reach: New rates to locations across the U.S. to improve speed and reliability and offer reduce costs to PR, AK, and HI.

• Cost-Effective Options: Flexible shipping solutions to reduce costs for businesses of any size.

• Pro-Shop Reliability: Designed for woodworkers and designers who need materials quickly to meet tight deadlines.

Customer Testimonials:

"Oakwood’s expanded shipping locations mean we can get veneers faster than ever, even for remote projects. It’s a huge advantage for our business." — Jenna M., Chicago, IL

"With the reduced shipping costs and same-day options, we can take on last-minute client requests without worrying about logistics. Oakwood makes it easy to deliver quality work on time." — Tom S., Denver, CO

The expanded Fast-Ship Program is available immediately through Oakwood Veneer’s website and customer service team.

About Oakwood Veneer Company

Based in Troy, Michigan, Oakwood Veneer is one of the nation's largest in-stock suppliers of wood veneer, offering a wide range of domestic, exotic, and burl wood species. With a reputation for quality, and service, Oakwood Veneer serves cabinetmakers, designers, architects, educators, and hobbyists across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.oakwoodveneer.com.

