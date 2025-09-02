Veneer Company Announces Expanded Availability of Oversized Wood Veneer

The 4x12 wood veneer sheets make larger projects easier to complete.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakwood Veneer Company of Troy, Michigan announces a new and expanded availability of natural wood veneer species in 4’ x 12’ sizes. Most wood veneer sellers carry flexible wood veneer sheets in 4’ x 8’ size. Because of the machining needed, as well as quality and shipping requirements, 12-foot veneer sheets are extremely rare in the wood veneer marketplace.

While Oakwood Veneer has offered 4’ x 12’ sheets in standard species such as oak veneer, cherry veneer, and maple veneer, the company now stocks these sheets in rosewood wood veneer, teak wood veneer, sapele wood veneer, anigre wood veneer, alder wood veneer, and other more exotic species, for a total of 40 species available for same-day shipping, when in stock.

These large sheets of veneer have no visible seams or joints and are ideal for large projects such as conference room tables, libraries, courtrooms, airports and anywhere a consistent and unified wood grain appearance across a large area is desired. The 12-foot size of sheet veneer is the darling of interior architectural designers.

“You sometimes see mismatched wood veneer grain within large projects. I’ve seen this myself many times and it’s a bad look,” said Oakwood Veneer President and CEO Peter Rodgers. “It looks patched together and sometimes amateurish and unprofessional.” He added that these long veneer sheets are applied in a similar manner as 4’ x 8’ and 4’ x 10’ veneer sheets. The oversize is not a challenge to an experienced woodworker.

“We had one woodworking customer who completely reworked a project because their customer didn’t like the look of pieced together wood veneer. The point of wood veneer is to give the appearance of a solid wood surface. This doesn’t happen when the project is patched together,” said Rodgers.

While the 4’ x 12’ veneer sheets are more expensive, high-end designers and woodworkers feel they are worth the price. Because of their use in high-end projects, top quality wood, free of defect, is chosen for manufacture.

“One of our customers didn’t even know we had this in stock,” said Rodgers, “and now he buys these sheets all the time for his larger projects.” These large sheets are harder to source, harder to manufacture, and more expensive to ship. But Rodgers claims the price, post-Covid, has stabilized.

Luckily, the cost to the woodworker may be more than recouped in reduced installation cost. There is one sheet to measure and cut, versus two, with less waste, and no need to match wood grain. This is a win-win for the woodworker when creating a large project.

Businesses and institutions local to Oakwood Veneer who have used the 4’ x12’ veneer sheets include the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, as well as store fronts in the Somerset Collection in Troy, Michigan.



For more information or to access free educational resources, visit www.oakwoodveneer.com.

About Oakwood Veneer Company

Based in Troy, Michigan, Oakwood Veneer is one of the nation's largest in-stock suppliers of wood veneer, offering a wide range of domestic, exotic, and burl wood species. With a reputation for quality, and service, Oakwood Veneer serves cabinetmakers, designers, architects, educators, and hobbyists across the U.S. and Canada.

