Self-Stick Wood Veneer Now Repositionable and Easier to Install

3M Pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) veneer allows for easier installation without compromising quality

MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakwood Veneer Company in Troy, Michigan, now offers self-stick wood veneer made infinitely easier for the hobbyist or DIYer, and just as convenient for professional woodworkers. Their 3M pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) veneer is repositionable.

Hobbyists and even professionals often make use of contact cement when applying wood veneer to a substrate. The problem is that once the veneer is applied, there is no room for error. If the veneer is misplaced, even a fraction of an inch, this can destroy the look of the veneered project. This might require the waste of cutting a new piece of veneer to replace the application failure.

To solve this problem, Oakwood offers their self-stick veneer. The substrate must be prepared just as it would for a contact cement application. The difference is that the self-stick veneer, is literally peel and stick. It comes with a release paper that covers the pre-applied adhesive. And unlike contact cement, if the veneer is placed that fraction of an inch off…no problem. It can simply be lifted off and reapplied.

The peel-and-stick adhesive allows a grace period of up to an hour, after which it creates a permanent bond, especially over time. This makes the self-stick veneer ideal for the novice or beginner woodworker. Professional woodworkers also appreciate the ability to reapply the same veneer sheet, once it’s been cut to size, knowing that after a few hours, the seal will be set.

Another convenience is that when applying contact cement to the back of the veneer sheet, it must be applied completely evenly. Too much cement in any part of the sheet, and the seal might very well fail as humidity conditions change wherever the project lives.

With adhesive- back veneer sheet, however, the glue is pre-applied evenly, making for no chance of application failure. In all cases of veneer application, Oakwood recommends the use of a veneer scraper, which is often a simple block of wood with the contact edge filed down to a rounded surface. They do NOT recommend the use of the j-roller used with plastic laminate application (Formica brand, etc.).

Oakwood Veneer offers this PSA (pressure-sensitive adhesive) on all their 400 wood species they carry by special order, in 4’ x 8’ and up to 4’ x 12’ sheets. Species include the standard favorites such as maple, oak, and walnut, as well as exotics such as bubinga, sapele, zebrawood, and many more eye-popping choices. This allow both the DIYer or beginners, and woodworking professionals, a vast choice of architectural looks for their finished project – whether for their own use or for a customer or client.

About Oakwood Veneer Company

Based in Troy, Michigan, Oakwood Veneer is one of the nation's largest in-stock suppliers of wood veneer, offering a wide range of domestic, exotic, and burl wood species. With a reputation for quality, and service, Oakwood Veneer serves cabinetmakers, designers, architects, educators, and hobbyists across the U.S. and Canada.

