GI Alliance, the Nation’s Leading GI Network, Selects Lumea’s Viewer+ to Power Digital Pathology Transition

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GI Alliance, the leading physician-led network of gastroenterology providers in the United States, has selected Lumea’s Viewer+™ technology to power its entry into digital pathology. This strategic decision marks a significant leap forward in GI Alliance’s mission to adopt cutting-edge technologies to improve workflow across its national footprint.By adopting Lumea’s FDA-cleared digital pathology platform, GI Alliance is setting a new benchmark for efficiency and precision in gastrointestinal diagnostics. Viewer+ offers lightning-fast slide rendering, real-time image alignment, integrated AI tools, and customizable dashboards—all designed to empower pathologists with a seamless and powerful diagnostic experience.“As a physician-led organization, we recognize the potential of digital pathology to transform how we deliver care,” said James Weber, MD, CEO of GI Alliance. “Implementing this technology has been a deliberate, stepwise process—one that ensures we maintain clinical rigor while embracing innovation. With Lumea’s Viewer+, we’re finally at a point where digital pathology meaningfully enhances both diagnostic efficiency and workload distribution at scale.”With over 900 gastroenterologists across 400+ practice locations, GI Alliance required a digital pathology system that could scale with its growing network and integrate into existing clinical workflows. Lumea’s scalable, cloud-based infrastructure and LIS-compatible Viewer+ platform ensures fast, secure deployment without disrupting daily operations.“GI Alliance’s adoption of Viewer+ underscores that digital pathology has moved from a future aspiration to a clinical imperative,” said James Thackeray, CEO of Lumea. “We’re honored to equip their pathologists with the advanced tools they need to diagnose with greater speed and confidence—ultimately elevating care for patients nationwide.”Lumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both innovative tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide. With over a decade of expertise, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com GI Alliance, a Cardinal Health company, is the leading physician-led network for gastrointestinal care in the U.S., supporting more than 900 physicians across 400+ locations. GI Alliance partners with premier practices to deliver exceptional specialty care, investing in operational excellence and innovation. www.gialliance.com

