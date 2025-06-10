Columbus Player Claims Record-Breaking $1.2 Million Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

Followed by Another Local Match 5 Jackpot Win Just Days Later

What started as a normal Wednesday night quickly turned into a moment of disbelief—and then pure joy—for one longtime Mississippi Lottery player from Columbus.

The lucky winner recently claimed the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot in the game’s history, a staggering $1.2 million prize from the June 4 drawing. It’s a historic win for both the player and the game, marking the first time Match 5 has reached a seven-figure jackpot.

A faithful Mississippi Lottery participant since the lottery launched in 2019, the Columbus native has always had a soft spot for draw-style games. Match 5 holds a special place in their heart, and it’s one they play consistently—often pairing their entries with $20 instant scratch-off tickets, another personal favorite.

So, when they sat down to check the winning numbers from the June 4 drawing, they were ready—just not for what was about to happen.

“At first, I was confused,” they recalled. “I saw the numbers and thought, ‘No way… that can’t be right.’” But as they rechecked the ticket and matched each number one by one, disbelief gave way to overwhelming excitement. “I must’ve read them three times before I let myself believe it,” they said, laughing.

The winning numbers weren’t random. The player carefully selected them, combining a heartfelt mix of family members’ birthdates, ages, and “whatever number just felt lucky that day.”

Their method worked. That deeply personal selection became the golden ticket to a life-changing sum—and a permanent place in Mississippi Lottery history.

The winning ticket was purchased at 69 Mart, located at 1831 Hwy. 69 S. in Columbus, now etched into Match 5 history as the site of the game’s largest jackpot win to date.

As for their plans? They’re keeping things grounded and grateful.

“I want to pay off some bills, just breathe a little easier and enjoy the summer,” they said. “God is great.”

And as if one major win weren’t enough, Columbus struck gold again just five days later, when another lucky player matched all five numbers in the June 9 Match 5 drawing to win a $52,000 jackpot. That winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #4135, located at 2401 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus.

The back-to-back wins have sparked buzz across the community and among Mississippi Lottery players statewide.

This string of Columbus jackpots not only highlights the popularity of Mississippi Match 5 but also reinforces what local players already know: lightning can strike twice.