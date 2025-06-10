Submit Release
No-Cost Student Opportunity at York County Community College: Foundations of Machining Training Bootcamp

Applications are now open for the Foundations of Machining Training Bootcamp this summer for recent Maine high school graduates. Hosted by York County Community College, this 16-day training provides both classroom and hands-on machine time for students to learn how to safely operate mills and lathes and receive an introduction to CNC operations. Students who complete this program will be ready to apply for high-demand careers.

This program is no cost to Maine students, thanks to the generosity of the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce.

Participants will learn:

  • Shop Safety Blueprint
  • Reading Math for Manufacturing
  • Precision Measurement
  • Lathe and Mill Operation
  • Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing
  • Metallurgy Essential Skills for the Workplace

Foundations of Machining Training Bootcamp schedule (Monday-Thursday):

  • July 7-10: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • July 14-17: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • July 21-24: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 28-July 31: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, please contact York County Community College at YCCCworkforce@mainecc.edu or by calling 207-216-4475.

