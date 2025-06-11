E! Entertainment Television Founder Alan Mruvka Launches StorageBlue Music Label

Media pioneer Alan Mruvka, creator/founder of E! Entertainment Television, has launched StorageBlue Music, a music label blending entertainment with innovation.

StorageBlue Music is all about finding entertaining and original ways to connect with audiences and showcase brands in ways that people will actually enjoy and remember.” — Alan Mruvka

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media pioneer and entrepreneur Alan Mruvka, the creator and founder of E! Entertainment Television, has officially launched StorageBlue Music, a bold new music label that blends entertainment with brand innovation. The new venture marks the latest expansion of Mruvka’s growing creative empire.The label's debut release, “Too Much Junk,” is a lively, catchy dance track and music video that doubles as a creative marketing campaign for StorageBlue, the innovative self-storage company Mruvka owns and operates throughout northern New Jersey.“In today’s saturated media environment, brands need to go beyond traditional advertising to capture attention and stand out,” said Mruvka. “StorageBlue Music is all about finding entertaining and original ways to connect with audiences and showcase brands in ways that people will actually enjoy and remember. We’re doing it not only for StorageBlue but for outside brands as well.”Alan Mruvka is no stranger to the intersection of entertainment and innovation. As the co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, he helped revolutionize cable programming, producing over 20,000 hours of original content and driving the network to become one of the fastest-growing startups in television history. Since then, he has produced films, TV shows, magazines, and online properties, while building a portfolio of real estate ventures - most notably StorageBlue self-storage.With the launch of StorageBlue Music, Mruvka returns to his entertainment roots, reimagining how music and media can be leveraged to elevate consumer brands.“Too Much Junk” is now available for streaming on all major digital platforms.About StorageBlue MusicStorageBlue Music is the new music label founded by E! Entertainment Television Founder Alan Mruvka, designed to develop rising artists while creating fresh, innovative opportunities for brands to reach audiences through music. The label’s mission is to fuse entertainment and marketing in creative, unconventional ways. StorageBlue Music will partner with leading brands to create custom music-driven campaigns that engage consumers across traditional and digital media. Companies interested in exploring branded music opportunities are invited to contact StorageBlue Music to discuss potential collaborations.About Alan MruvkaAlan Mruvka is an accomplished entrepreneur, producer, and real estate developer. As the founder of E! Entertainment Television, he oversaw the network’s explosive growth and helped shape the future of pop culture media. He has since led numerous ventures in film, television, publishing, and tech, and is now the founder of StorageBlue, one of the fastest-growing self-storage companies in the United States. www.thealancompany.com Alan Mruvka is available for interviews and media appearances.About StorageBlueStorageBlue is a leading self-storage company based in northern New Jersey, offering affordable storage solutions in densely populated urban markets. Known for its innovative application of technology, automation, and AI to disrupt and innovate the self-storage industry, with its signature “We’ll beat any price and pick up your stuff for free!” guarantee, StorageBlue is transforming the self-storage experience. www.storageblue.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.