Auditor Faber Urges Diligence as Ohio BMV Issues Scam Alert

COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber urged Ohioans to be aware of scammers attempting to trick people into disclosing personal or financial information.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles issued the following alert Monday:

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has received reports of a possible texting scam being perpetrated on Ohioans today from scammers claiming to be from Ohio BMV.

Ohio residents have reported receiving text messages from scammers claiming to be from BMV and informing the recipients that they have an outstanding traffic ticket. The text then instructs the recipient to pay immediately to avoid a license suspension. This particular scam is a phishing attempt that is being reported by drivers nationwide and is designed to trick residents into giving up personal or financial information.

“If you receive this text, do not fall for this scam,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “Do not click any links and delete the text. Ohio BMV will never send you a text demanding payment or requesting your personal information.”

Ohioans can report scam attempts to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting reportfraud.ftc.gov. If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

The Auditor of State’s Office has compiled resources for anyone affected by this or other scams (ohioauditor.gov/fraud/cybersecurity.html).

“Scammers will stop at nothing to steal your personal information and your money,” Auditor Faber said. “Don’t fall for it. Think twice before responding to unsolicited texts or other messages you receive.”

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

