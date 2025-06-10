Sleep in Heavenly Peace Welcomes Former Habitat for Humanity CEO Jason Barlow to Board of Directors

Nonprofit Housing Leader Jason Barlow Joins Sleep in Heavenly Peace to Strengthen Mission Impact and Organizational Growth Volunteers work together during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build event, handcrafting wooden bed frames that will provide safe, comfortable sleeping spaces for local children. Two siblings share a joyful moment in their new SHP bed, illustrating the comfort and security that Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides to children in need.

Former President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona brings decades of nonprofit leadership and expertise to help further the organization's mission

Jason's experience in scaling nonprofit operations while maintaining organizational excellence aligns perfectly with our goals of ensuring no child sleeps on the floor.” — Eddie Arnold, SHP Board of Directors Chair

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, is proud to announce the appointment of Jason Barlow, former President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, to its Board of Directors.Barlow brings exceptional nonprofit leadership experience and a proven track record of scaling housing-focused organizations to SHP's leadership team. During his nearly 10 years leading Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona (HFHCAZ), his affiliate led the country in families served for nine of those years. Through partnerships with thousands of donors and more than 10,000 volunteers annually, they served over 400 families each year with decent, affordable housing. Barlow's expertise in board development and diversification, having successfully managed a 35-member Habitat board, positions him as a valuable asset to SHP's continued growth.Prior to his nonprofit leadership, Barlow served as an executive with St. Francis Hospital and Health Centers in Poughkeepsie, NY, for nine years, ultimately serving as President and CEO of the 300-bed community hospital with an operating budget of approximately $120 million and staff of over 1,200. His diverse background also includes distinguished military service as a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the USAF, where he served on elite military staffs at the Pentagon, commanded a squadron, and piloted the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft."We are thrilled and honored to welcome Jason Barlow to our Board of Directors," said Eddie Arnold, Board of Directors Chairman. "His exceptional track record of leading mission-driven organizations and his deep understanding of volunteer mobilization and donor engagement will be instrumental in advancing our reach nationwide. Jason’s experience in scaling nonprofit operations while maintaining organizational excellence aligns perfectly with our goals of ensuring no child sleeps on the floor."Barlow expressed enthusiasm about joining the SHP board: "Sleep in Heavenly Peace addresses such a fundamental need - ensuring children have a safe, comfortable place to sleep. Having seen firsthand how proper housing impacts families through my work with Habitat for Humanity, I understand the transformative power of providing these basic necessities. The innovative model SHP has built, powered by volunteers and community partnerships, creates lasting change in children's lives. There's exciting work ahead as we expand our reach and deepen our impact across communities nationwide."Barlow's extensive board experience includes serving on numerous volunteer, professional, and advocacy organizations. He was most recently on the board of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona and has served on the boards of the Desert Botanical Gardens, Arizona Healthcare Executives, Dutchess County Economic Development Corporation, and various homeowners associations. A 42-year member of the Boy Scouts of America, he served as Board President at both Council and Area levels and was on the National board, earning recognition as a National Outstanding Eagle Scout in 2012 and the Silver Antelope award in 2013.Barlow holds two master's degrees, one in public administration and the other in military history and strategy. He and his wife, Dr. Jane Barlow, live in Scottsdale and enjoy golf, biking, hiking, kayaking, cooking, and travel.His appointment to the SHP board represents a strategic addition of proven nonprofit leadership that will strengthen the organization's capacity to serve children nationwide and support the continued growth of SHP's volunteer-driven model.Learn more about SHP and its national team at: shpbeds.org/directory ABOUTSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With 2-3% of American children sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, we know a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org

