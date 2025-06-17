Ensora Health Appoints Kevin McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer

Kevin McKenzie joins Ensora Health as Chief Financial Officer. Ensora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensora Health , the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, today announced the appointment of Kevin McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer. McKenzie is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial strategy and operations, including the controllership, accounting, information technology, and financial planning and analysis functions.“We are delighted to welcome Kevin to Ensora Health,” said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer at Ensora Health. “Kevin’s vast experience in leading the finance organizations at healthcare and technology companies, combined with his deep operational expertise, will be invaluable as we continue our growth momentum.”McKenzie joins Ensora Health from Pure Healthcare, where he served as CEO and CFO. Under his guidance, the company expanded to 44 clinics across 14 states, achieved sustained profitability, and built a centralized team of nearly 400 employees. Previously, he held leadership roles at SimpleNexus, ProcessMAP, and AdvancedMD, where he excelled in financial restructuring, operational integration, and team development for these leading SaaS companies.“I am thrilled to join Ensora Health and contribute to its mission of transforming mental and behavioral healthcare through innovative, patient-focused solutions,” said McKenzie. “I am very excited for the opportunity to build on the momentum that Ensora Health has shown in recent years and to contributing to the company’s future growth and success.”McKenzie holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Utah and an MBA from Westminster College.About Ensora HealthEnsora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices. Our unmatched expertise, partnership, and breadth of products allow us to fine-tune solutions that meet the specific needs of everyone from solo practitioners to larger practices. With AI-enabled solutions that span practice management to electronic medical records and e-prescribing to billing, we help eliminate administrative complexity and create harmony between therapists, their clients, and the whole healthcare community. Learn more at www.ensorahealth.com

