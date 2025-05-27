Ensora Health Creates Clinical Advisory Board to Enhance Innovations in Mental, Behavioral, and Rehabilitative Health

Ensora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensora Health, the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board. This strategic initiative underscores Ensora Health’s commitment to integrating clinical expertise into its product development and service offerings, ensuring that its solutions meet the highest standards of client care and clinical effectiveness.The newly appointed Clinical Advisory Board comprises five esteemed professionals renowned for their contributions to behavioral health and healthcare technology. The members are:Dr. Alisa Bahl previously served as chief strategy and innovation officer for Magellan Health, overseeing digital transformation and product development. Before that, she spent 30 years with Optum, holding senior leadership roles in both growth and operations.Dr. Cleo Booker serves as senior vice president of business transformation at Forge Health, driving innovation at one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies. She has been pivotal in addressing the opioid crisis, expanding access to mental health care, and destigmatizing mental health issues through advanced technology and targeted programs.Dr. Michael Golinkoff brings over 30 years of experience in transforming healthcare delivery. He has held prominent leadership positions, including president of United Behavioral Health, chief clinical officer of Aetna’s behavioral health unit, and president of AmeriHealth Caritas.Dr. Doug Nemecek is the chief medical officer for behavioral health at Evernorth. Previously, he served as executive medical director for Allina Behavioral Health Services, overseeing multiple clinics, mental health units, and providers. With over a decade of clinical psychiatric practice, he combines hands-on experience with strategic leadership.Dr. Harold Pincus is a professor in the department of Psychiatry and Healthcare Policy at Columbia University. He has a distinguished history of leadership, including roles as deputy medical director of the American Psychiatric Association and special assistant to the director of the National Institute of Mental Health. He co-chairs the National Quality Forum’s Behavioral Health Committee and WHO’s ICD-11 Quality and Patient Safety Committee. Dr. Pincus is a preeminent researcher with more than 400 articles published.These distinguished experts bring a wealth of knowledge in clinical practice, research, and healthcare innovation. Their clinical guidance will be instrumental in shaping Ensora Health's product direction, ensuring that its solutions are aligned with the evolving needs of behavioral health professionals and the clients they serve."We’re thrilled to welcome these five thought leaders as the founding members of our Clinical Advisory Board," said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer of Ensora Health. "By collaborating with these leading clinicians and researchers, we will deepen our understanding of the challenges faced in behavioral health care and develop solutions that are both innovative and grounded in the clinical practice of our customers."The members of the Ensora Health Clinical Advisory Board meet quarterly. To read the full bios and learn more, visit https://ensorahealth.com/leadership/. About Ensora HealthEnsora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices. Our unmatched expertise, partnership, and breadth of products allow us to fine-tune solutions that meet the specific needs of everyone from solo practitioners to larger practices. With AI-enabled solutions that span practice management to electronic medical records and e-prescribing to billing, we help eliminate administrative complexity and create harmony between therapists, their clients and the whole healthcare community. Learn more at www.ensorahealth.com.

