Ensora Health Launches Partner Program to Advance Intelligent, Whole Person Care

Ensora Health, the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, today announced the launch of its new Partner Program at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing conference in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensora Health, the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, today announced the launch of its new Partner Program at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing conference in Philadelphia. The program is designed to expand Ensora Health's ecosystem through strategic collaborations, offering enhanced capabilities and solutions to its customers.“We're excited to announce the Ensora Partner Program," said Jeffrey Shoreman, CEO of Ensora Health. "Our mission is to transform mental and behavioral health by enriching the experience for therapists and their clients. But we can’t do it alone. The Ensora Partner Program assembles leading organizations who share our vision and values. Together, we will deliver intelligent, whole person care.”The Ensora Partner Program comprises four distinct partner categories, each playing a unique role in supporting therapy practices and improving client care.Marketplace Partners bring complementary solutions for therapy practices. Partners such as Octave, Found, exydoc, and Care Directories and TherapySites by WebMD provide tools and services that enhance business operations for therapy practices of all sizes.Channel Partners integrate Ensora Health's industry-leading tools like Ensora eRx, Clearinghouse, and Revenue Cycle Management into their own healthcare IT offerings, providing additional workflow efficiencies for their customers.Strategic Partners collaborate on product development, introducing valuable features and capabilities into Ensora Health products. One example is Stripe, which is embedded in multiple Ensora Health products and enables therapists to collect payments both online and in-person from their clients.Association Partners enable Ensora Health to align with and support organizations to foster professional growth and advancements in therapy practices. Ensora Health sponsors many professional associations’ in-person events, including the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Mental Health America (MHA), the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), the American Counseling Association (ACA), the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), the American Mental Health Counselors Association (AMCHA), the Association for Behavioral Analysis International (ABAi), and the American Occupational Therapists Association (AOTA).A Foundation for Intelligent, Whole Person CareIn today’s complex healthcare landscape, comorbidities and care complexity are the norm. Nearly 70% of individuals managing a mental health condition also face a physical health challenge, yet their care remains fragmented across healthcare professionals and care settings. To meet this challenge, Ensora Health is building a platform to deliver intelligent, whole person care. Intelligent, whole person care enables therapists to connect with clients and other healthcare professionals through smart technology, AI-enhanced collaboration, and advanced analytics. It empowers therapy practices to offer a cohesive, data-informed, and supportive experience for their clients, while intelligently managing regulatory and compliance needs and maximizing reimbursement.The Ensora Partner Program is a key component to delivering this platform vision.Ensora Marketplace Launch PartnersToday marks the launch of the new Ensora Marketplace, with five initial launch partners. Ensora Health is in active negotiation with multiple additional vendors and expects to add more partners to the Ensora Marketplace in the near future. The five launch partners in the Marketplace are:OctaveWith an exclusive referral and reimbursement program for high-quality therapists, Octave refers ready-to-book clients and pays out higher reimbursement rates for therapists who deliver premium care. This program is currently available for therapists who meet certain criteria for client visit history, experience, and retention.“The Ensora Marketplace is a way to acknowledge the thoughtful, effective care providers deliver to patients every day,” said Golee Abrishami, PhD, Clinical Psychologist and Head of Clinical Care at Octave. “At Octave, we believe this program and our partnership is a step toward transforming premium mental health care into standard practice.”FoundFound offers small business banking services to therapy practices. Found helps therapists to save time, money, and headaches by combining financial tools in one place. Found’s business banking, bookkeeping, and tax tools were built to save therapists both time and money, so therapists can focus on their clients. Found is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Piermont Bank, Member FDIC.“This partnership between Ensora Health and Found will allow therapists to take better control of their business finances so they can focus on what really matters: their clients,” said Lauren Myrick, CEO of Found. “Found simplifies the financial side of running a practice—with built-in banking, smart tax tools, and easy expense tracking, all in one place. We’re thrilled to partner with a like-minded market leader like Ensora Health.”exydocexydoc offers online credentialing services for therapists. With exydoc, practices can streamline enrollment, payer contracting, and roster management while simplifying insurance management. Supported by a dedicated team of payer specialists, exydoc brings automation, accuracy, and efficiency to a complex process, helping providers stay focused on delivering care while exydoc manages the data behind the scenes.“Through our partnership with Ensora Health, exydoc streamlines provider enrollment, payer contracting, roster management, and insurance tracking,” said Matt Zabolotny, Managing Principal at exydoc. “Together, we empower organizations to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time delivering exceptional patient care.”TherapySites by WebMDTherapySites provides websites and online marketing services for therapists. Most prospective therapy clients today begin their search for a therapist online. TherapySites is passionate about connecting therapists to prospective clients and understands that a key component of a successful practice is an effective website and online presence.“It’s our mission to help therapists reach a wider audience of clients in need,” said Tom Daniel, General Manager of TherapySites. “That is why we are thrilled to partner with Ensora Health to offer their customers the option to reach more potential clients in their local market or nationally. With TherapySites, therapists receive a unique, customized, and professional website and digital marketing support to enhance their online presence.”WebMD Care DirectoriesWebMD Care Directories helps individuals find a psychiatrist near them through an online search portal. Patients can find psychiatrists by location and area of expertise on WebMD and Vitals. Psychiatrists and other therapists can create a free Basic or Featured Profile that highlights their background and services offered. With over 16 million visitors, WebMD offers unmatched visibility and empowers psychiatrists to reach the largest ready-to-book patient audience.“Patients are actively searching for psychiatrists online, and it’s essential they can find you,” said Steven Bauer, VP of Sales for WebMD Care Directories. “That’s why we’ve partnered with Ensora Health, the leader in mental and behavioral health technology, to help their psychiatry providers connect with patients seeking care. With WebMD Care, patients can easily search by specialty or location, while providers gain a simple way to boost visibility and reach those who need their support.”A suite of solutions to help therapists practice in harmonyEnsora Health’s comprehensive offerings include practice management software, electronic health records, revenue cycle management services, e-prescribing tools, and clearinghouse services. These solutions allow therapy practices to reduce administrative burdens, streamline workflows, and focus on delivering higher-quality care.Therapy professionals and healthcare IT vendors interested in learning more about the Ensora Partner Program are encouraged to visit the Ensora Health booth #1133 at NatCon today and tomorrow. More information is also available at www.ensorahealth.com/partners. Practices interested in trying out an Ensora Health solution can sign up for a free trial at www.ensorahealth.com/getstarted. About Ensora HealthEnsora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental and behavioral health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices. Our unmatched expertise, partnership, and breadth of products allow us to fine-tune solutions that meet the specific needs of everyone from solo practitioners to larger practices. With AI-enabled solutions that span practice management to electronic medical records and e-prescribing to billing, we help eliminate administrative complexity and create harmony between therapists, their clients and the whole healthcare community. Learn more at www.ensorahealth.com.

