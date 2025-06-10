Powering the Gold Rush: DCAC Austin 2025 Unveils Platinum Partners

DCAC Austin Platinum Partners 2025

DCAC Austin is proud to welcome a powerhouse lineup of Platinum Partners driving the future of data centers!

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCAC Austin is proud to welcome a powerhouse lineup of Platinum Partners driving the future of power, sustainability, and performance in data centers. These companies (INNIO Group, Legrand, PurgeRite, and Distributed Power Solutions) represent the cutting edge of energy, infrastructure, and mechanical systems, all crucial pillars in the evolving data center and mission-critical industries.At DCAC, we’re redefining what it means to connect, collaborate, and catalyze change in the data center space. Our vision is built around breaking down silos, sparking bold conversations, and elevating innovation in every corner of the mission-critical ecosystem. This year’s Platinum Partners exemplify those values. They’re not only leaders in their respective sectors, but agents of transformation, aligning perfectly with our goal to foster community, challenge convention, and accelerate progress in the infrastructure that powers the world.“Our 2025 Platinum Partners are leaders who are driving progress in power, infrastructure, and sustainability,” said David Isaac, Co-Founder of DCAC. “Each of these companies brings real solutions to the challenges facing our industry. Their work reflects the bold, future-focused energy that makes DCAC Austin what it is.”INNIO GroupMoving Energy Forward | INNIO Group is at the forefront of the energy transition, providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions. As global energy demand triples by 2050, driven by electrification, digitalization, and AI, INNIO helps ensure resilient power and heat supply for diverse industries and critical infrastructure. Their technologies offer decentralized and sustainable power generation, balancing renewables, and delivering combined power, heat, and cooling solutions. With a power range from 250 kW to 10.6 MW per system, scalable to over 400 MW, INNIO covers nearly the entire energy value chain—from gas extraction to efficient energy generation using renewable gases, natural gas, or hydrogen.LegrandTrusted by eight of the world’s 10 largest hyperscalers, Legrand’s Data, Power, and Control Division channels multiple industry-leading brands to deliver the best in data center infrastructure. We leverage decades of engineering ingenuity and our commitment to collaboration to meet the ever-evolving demands of high-performance computing. From power distribution to rack management and control solutions, we’re on a constant quest to design and deliver better. When reliability, performance, and sustainability matter, Legrand is the partner data center operators turn to.PurgeRitePurgeRite is a professional mechanical flushing service company specializing in water-based HVAC systems and geothermal systems. They provide flushing services for any size project and are often featured in engineering specifications as the standard for mechanical system flushes. Their commercial flushing capabilities, top-of-the-line pumping and filtration equipment, engineering expertise, and industry experience makes PurgeRite the most trusted name in mechanical flushing.Distributed Power Solutions (DPS)Distributed Power Solutions serves as a global leader in providing modular power solutions for bridging, scaling, and permanent power applications. Whether it’s self-generation for a Data Center, utility base loading, custom engineered micro-grids, or an emergency power situation, they have the people and equipment to ensure all power generation needs are met. Their unmatched product support services include design, engineering, installation, and operation. DPS brings the power of a global network, including Caterpillar OEM support, to global customers in order to solve their power generation needs, safely and efficiently.About DCAC AustinDCAC (Data Center Anti-Conference) is where the most daring, innovative, and curious minds in the mission critical industry come to break boundaries. With a focus on real talk, real connections, and real results, DCAC Austin continues to grow as a leading platform for collaboration and disruption in the data center world.To learn more about DCAC Austin 2025, visit dcac-live.com and join us in shaping the infrastructure of tomorrow.

