WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Environmental Leaders Applaud Governor DeSantis and Cabinet for Approving 76,000+ Acres of Conservation Easements in Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 10, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ─ Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved conservation easements protecting more than 76,000 acres within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor. These key acquisitions close the final, major gap in a 100-mile, 1.6-million-acre network linking the Ocala and Osceola National Forests. Here’s what environmental leaders and stakeholders are saying: “This is a truly historic pair of acquisitions, not only in size but they are the key pieces in the O2O Wildlife Corridor. The only appropriate response is a big thank you to Governor DeSantis, the Cabinet and Legislature for their leadership and the landowners for their vision and willingness. This will both protect the environment and keep the land in agriculture. We were honored to assist, and ready for more. Now or Never.” — Allison DeFoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, North Florida Land Trust. “Today marks a huge milestone in Governor DeSantis’ environmental legacy. These 76,000 acres are the lynchpin of the Ocala-to-Osceola Corridor preservation project. This purchase ensures that our rural way of life will be preserved forever. Thanks to Governor DeSantis, the Legislature and the Cabinet for making this day a reality.” — Rob Bradley, Chair, St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board. “North Florida boasts some of the last remaining untouched, wild spaces in Florida. Partnering with private landowners to conserve these lands is a promise to protect our region, ensuring that water resources and wildlife thrive for generations to come. We commend the Governor and Cabinet for their commitment to land conservation and support of private landowners.” — Richard Schwab, Vice Chair, Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board. “The continued work to protect land within the Florida Wildlife Corridor results in measurable conservation success for nature and people, and we celebrate the approval of this important conservation easement in the Ocala to Osceola corridor. The Raiford to Osceola Greenway Florida Forever project land acquisition, approved today, contributes to the protection, landscape-scale connectivity, restoration and maintenance of the state’s lands and waters by preserving working forest agriculture as well as four major blackwater streams from three major river basins in addition to several headwaters and tributaries in Baker and Union counties and beyond. We thank the Governor and Cabinet for their action today and the Department of Environmental Protection for their unending success to protect Florida’s lands.” — Greg Knecht, Executive Director, The Nature Conservancy in Florida “Audubon Florida thanks the Governor and Cabinet today for approving the acquisition of more than 76,000 acres of conservation easements in Northeast Florida — a strategic lynchpin in the O2O corridor conservation effort. We're also gratified to see the delegation of authority to acquire 300+ acres from Cabot Citrus later this summer, growing the Withlacoochee State Forest and protecting everything from water quality to wildlife habitat. Land preservation enjoys overwhelming support from Floridians — Florida Forever is essential to our prosperity and quality of life.” — Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director, Audubon Florida. “Today marks a huge milestone in Governor DeSantis’ environmental legacy. These 77,000 acres are the lynchpin of the Ocala-to-Osceola Corridor preservation project. This purchase insures that our rural way of life will be preserved forever. Thanks to Governor DeSantis, the Legislature and the Cabinet for making this day a reality.” — Mike Register, Executive Director, St. Johns River Water Management District. ###

