TCEQ approves fines totaling $390,714

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Friday, June 6, approved penalties totaling $250,929 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, one multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tanks, five public water systems, and one waste disposal wells.

In addition, on June 3, the executive director approved penalties totaling $139,785 against 35 entities.

Agenda items from Friday's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 18, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

