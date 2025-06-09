Submit Release
Nominations are Open for the 2025 Phoenix Awards

We’re pleased to announce that nominations are officially open for the 25th annual Phoenix Awards. This is a milestone year celebrating 25 years of honoring outstanding artistic achievement in the Lawrence community!
Since their creation in 1996, the Phoenix Awards have recognized more than 155 remarkable individuals and groups—including local artists, sculptors, photographers, dancers, musicians, vocalists, educators, writers, arts administrators, organizations, and dedicated volunteers—who help make Lawrence an unmistakably creative place.

For 2025, there are 10 categories for up to five awards for individuals or organizations:

  • Arts Advocate
  • Arts Administrator
  • Arts Education
  • Design
  • Literary
  • Music
  • Performing Arts
  • Visual Arts
  • Volunteer in the Arts
  • Phoenix Award for Exceptional Artistic Achievement

This year, there is also a “Creative Spaces” Award, which recognizes outstanding, imaginative, and environmentally thoughtful placemaking.

The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission selected C. Bryan Young to create this year’s awards, continuing the tradition of celebrating both the recipient and the artist.

Know an amazing artist, teacher, volunteer or organization? Nominate a 2025 Phoenix Award candidate today! Nomination details and the online form can be found HERE.The nomination deadline is Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 4:00 p.m.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

