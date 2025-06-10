Society 18, BGD Media, and Black Menswear Unite to Present 'Culture on the Croisette' Mixer at Cannes Lions 2025

With so much incredible programming happening throughout the week, we wanted to carve out a space where diversity is celebrated, inclusion is intentional, and creators are truly centered.”
— Pamela Zapata, owner of Society 18

CANNES, FRANCE, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Society 18, in partnership with BGD Media (Black Girl Digital Media) and Black Menswear (BMW Digital), is thrilled to announce the “Culture on the Croisette” mixer at Cannes Lions 2025. Set for Tuesday, June 17, this VIP event will bring together creators, founders, agency executives, and industry thought-leaders for an unforgettable evening celebrating culture, creativity, and community.

Hosted along the French Riviera, this intimate gathering is designed to spark meaningful dialogue and forge authentic connections at the intersection of influence and innovation. With an emphasis on elevating creators of color, the event is an intentional step toward a more inclusive presence at one of the world’s most prestigious marketing and creative festivals.

"Culture on the Croisette is our intentional initiative to create inclusive and welcoming spaces at Cannes Lions 2025. As three agency owners of color, we’re proud to host a mixer that prioritizes creators—especially creators of color—by fostering authentic connection, collaboration, and community. With so much incredible programming happening throughout the week, we wanted to carve out a space where diversity is celebrated, inclusion is intentional, and creators are truly centered. This isn’t just another networking event—it’s a cultural moment, designed for us, by us." said Pamela Zapata, owner of Society 18.

Event Highlights Include:
-An exclusive guest list of 50–70 top-tier influencers, executives, and creatives
-Branded content opportunities, media coverage, and influencer storytelling
-Professional photo and video capture

This unique event promises to be a cornerstone experience at Cannes Lions 2025, embodying the power of representation and the vibrancy of creative culture.

For more information and/or media inquiries, please contact Monique Webber at MLWPR, mlwpr@mlwpr.com.

About Society 18:
Society 18 is a boutique influencer marketing and talent management agency that champions multicultural representation and authentic storytelling. Specializing in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and wellness verticals, Society 18 connects brands with a curated roster of diverse creators who drive real engagement and cultural impact. With a strategic, data-informed approach, Society 18 produces high-performing campaigns and experiential activations that elevate both creators and brands. Committed to inclusion and innovation, the agency leads with purpose to ensure that every campaign reflects the rich diversity of today's audiences.

Learn more at www.society18.com or on Instagram at @society18.

Monique Webber
M L W P R
monique@mlwpr.com

