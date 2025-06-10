Sisters of the Valley Unveil New Store Look

a screenshot of the sistersofthevalley.org landing page for the store

The New Look

a screenshot of the product information and product images for the mushroom coffee starter kit

Mushroom Coffee Morning Brew

three sisters at a steel bench ready to mix mushroom coffee

Mixing Mushroom Coffee

The Remodeled Store is Launched with a Very Special Sale on Mushroom Coffee

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley, known worldwide for their dedication to plant-based healing, are proud to announce a bold new chapter in their journey. The Sisters have launched a refreshed online store experience through their engagement of Client Verge, a Toronto-based marketing agency specializing in alternative wellness and plant medicine branding.

To celebrate, the Sisters are offering a limited-time promotion on their popular Mushroom Coffee Starter Kits and Pouches: 50% off, now through Thursday, June 12th.

“We’re excited to bring our community a cleaner, more beautiful store experience and a very practical way to try our mushroom coffee blends at home,” said Sister Camilla, who manages the mushroom lab. “This week’s sale is a way for us to say thank you to our supporters and to invite new customers to explore the world of functional mushrooms.”

Sister Halla, who also works in the mushroom lab, added, “Our blends are sacred and simple, created with love and intention. Whether you’re curious or committed, this is a great time to stock up and save.”

The Sisters’ partnership with Client Verge reflects their ongoing mission to rise above industry challenges and continue their work of healing the Earth and her people—one cup, one conversation, one covenant at a time.

Offer valid until: June 12th, 2025
Shop the Sale: sistersofthevalley.org

Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
support@sistersofcbd.com
Morning Mushroom Coffee

Contact
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley support@sistersofcbd.com
Company/Organization
Sisters of the Valley
3144 G Street, Suite 125-205
Merced, California, 95340
United States
+1 2096266601
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

