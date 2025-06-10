Sisters of the Valley Unveil New Store Look
The Remodeled Store is Launched with a Very Special Sale on Mushroom CoffeeMERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley, known worldwide for their dedication to plant-based healing, are proud to announce a bold new chapter in their journey. The Sisters have launched a refreshed online store experience through their engagement of Client Verge, a Toronto-based marketing agency specializing in alternative wellness and plant medicine branding.
To celebrate, the Sisters are offering a limited-time promotion on their popular Mushroom Coffee Starter Kits and Pouches: 50% off, now through Thursday, June 12th.
“We’re excited to bring our community a cleaner, more beautiful store experience and a very practical way to try our mushroom coffee blends at home,” said Sister Camilla, who manages the mushroom lab. “This week’s sale is a way for us to say thank you to our supporters and to invite new customers to explore the world of functional mushrooms.”
Sister Halla, who also works in the mushroom lab, added, “Our blends are sacred and simple, created with love and intention. Whether you’re curious or committed, this is a great time to stock up and save.”
The Sisters’ partnership with Client Verge reflects their ongoing mission to rise above industry challenges and continue their work of healing the Earth and her people—one cup, one conversation, one covenant at a time.
Offer valid until: June 12th, 2025
Shop the Sale: sistersofthevalley.org
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
support@sistersofcbd.com
