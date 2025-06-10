For Immediate Release: June 6, 2025

CIA Reveals the Names of Three Fallen Officers at Annual Memorial Ceremony

Today, the Central Intelligence Agency held its 38th annual Memorial Ceremony to remember, honor, and celebrate the courageous men and women of CIA who died in service to the United States. The ceremony was led by Director John Ratcliffe and took place in front of the Agency’s iconic marble Memorial Wall and Book of Honor. In attendance were family members of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this Nation with CIA, as well as current and former Agency officers.

The Memorial Wall bears 140 hand-carved stars, each representing a fallen officer. This year, no new stars were added. However, three names have been inscribed in the Book of Honor for this year’s ceremony, bringing the total number of publicly listed names to 108 and revealing, for the first time, the identities and sacrifices of Keith Allen Butler, US Marine Captain Robert Wilson Brown Jr., and US Marine Captain Robert Walker Hubbard.

Keith Allen Butler was a skilled paramilitary contractor with CIA, who died while bravely aiding his teammates in a counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan on 9 May 2014. US Marine Captain Robert Wilson Brown Jr. and US Marine Captain Robert Walker Hubbard died in Vietnam in 1968 while under enemy fire in separate incidents. The men were serving in a volunteer reconstruction program in which US military officers worked with CIA.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Director Ratcliffe said, “[I]n the records of our mighty Republic, no one set a higher standard for patriotic service than each of the people commemorated on this Wall.”

# # #