SCCG and The Service Companies Announce Partnership to Elevate Operational Staffing for Tribal Casinos

SCCG and The Service Companies Announce Partnership

The partnership will focus on expanding distribution and sales support for The Service Companies’ offerings within tribal casinos

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory services for the gaming industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with The Service Companies, the premier provider of cleaning, staffing, and managed labor services across the hospitality, gaming, healthcare, and education sectors. The partnership will focus on expanding distribution and sales support for The Service Companies’ offerings within tribal and commercial casino facilities nationwide.

This collaboration will leverage SCCG’s deep-rooted relationships and proven business development platform—particularly within the tribal gaming community—to connect casino operators with The Service Companies’ comprehensive operational and staffing solutions. From EVS and housekeeping to stewarding, front-of-house hospitality roles, and specialized services like pressure washing and high-rise window cleaning, The Service Companies delivers best-in-class support powered by 100% legally compliant labor.

SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS), a division of SCCG Management, will play a key role in supporting this initiative. SCCGMS is trusted by hundreds of gaming entities to drive operational efficiency, deliver new revenue streams, and connect innovative service providers to the industry’s most complex challenges. From tech stack optimization to interactive gaming experiences, SCCGMS helps casino operators stay competitive in an evolving market.

With over 30 years of experience and a footprint spanning across Indian Country, SCCG and Founder & CEO Stephen Crystal have long been champions of tribal gaming growth. Recent efforts—such as introducing national brands like Tom’s Watch Bar into tribal casino ecosystems—highlight SCCG’s unique ability to source, structure, and scale valuable partnerships that deliver real results.

“At SCCG, we pride ourselves on bringing our tribal and commercial partners the very best. This partnership with The Service Companies is a direct extension of that commitment. Their reputation for excellence, professionalism, and legally compliant labor aligns perfectly with the standards we uphold across all our initiatives,” said Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “Together, we’re excited to deliver unmatched service capabilities to the casino market.”

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies is the leading provider of cleaning, staffing, and managed labor services to the hospitality, gaming, healthcare, education, and corporate catering industries. With over 30 years of proven excellence, the company delivers comprehensive property management solutions including housekeeping, public area cleaning, stewarding, pressure washing, high-rise window and chandelier cleaning, and interior/exterior maintenance. https://theservicecompanies.com/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

