Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,448 in the last 365 days.

Applications open for 2025 shellfish lease program

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries has opened the 2025 application period for the state’s shellfish lease and aquaculture program. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 1 from individuals, businesses, and partnerships interested in leasing public coastal waters to farm oysters or clams.

Shellfish aquaculture supports North Carolina’s working waterfronts and provides both economic and environmental benefits in coastal communities.

The division offers guidance and technical support to help applicants meet state requirements and develop sound lease operations. Application materials and details are available at deq.nc.gov/shellfish-lease#ShellfishLeaseApplications-4100.

For more information, contact the Habitat and Enhancement Section at 252-515-5480.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Applications open for 2025 shellfish lease program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more