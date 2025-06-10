Applications open for 2025 shellfish lease program

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries has opened the 2025 application period for the state’s shellfish lease and aquaculture program. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 1 from individuals, businesses, and partnerships interested in leasing public coastal waters to farm oysters or clams.

Shellfish aquaculture supports North Carolina’s working waterfronts and provides both economic and environmental benefits in coastal communities.

The division offers guidance and technical support to help applicants meet state requirements and develop sound lease operations. Application materials and details are available at deq.nc.gov/shellfish-lease#ShellfishLeaseApplications-4100.

For more information, contact the Habitat and Enhancement Section at 252-515-5480.