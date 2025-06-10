Meeker Drugs at Pioneers Medical Center Now Offers Scrip Talk for Visually Impaired Patients

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

The Scrip Talk system helps patients access prescription information in an auditory format, ensuring medication safety and greater independence.

We’re excited to bring Scrip Talk to our patients as part of our commitment to accessibility and patient safety.” — Stephanie McDonald

MEEKER, KS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meeker Drugs at Pioneers Medical Center is proud to announce the availability of Scrip Talk, an accessible prescription labeling system designed to assist patients who are blind, visually impaired, or have reading difficulties. Scrip Talk uses a small electronic device or smartphone app to read prescription label information out loud. This allows visually impaired patients to safely and independently manage their medications by hearing critical information such as the drug name, dosage, instructions, warnings and more.

“We’re excited to bring Scrip Talk to our patients as part of our commitment to accessibility and patient safety” said Stephanie McDonald, PharmD, Pharmacy Director of Meeker Drugs at PMC. “This technology ensures that all members of our community, regardless of vision ability, can confidently understand and take their medications.”

Scrip Talk uses a special electronic label placed on your medication container by your pharmacist. This special label uses RFID technology to relay the vital prescription label information to your Scrip Talk device. All your prescription information will be read out loud by the device. Patients have the ability to skip through information they don’t need to hear or replay sections in the event that they miss something important.

There are two device options when using Scrip Talk: patients can either use the Scrip Talk mobile app on their smartphone or a reding device supplied through ScriptAbility in cooperation with Pioneers Medical Center.

Scrip Talk is a game changer for visually impaired patients. It helps patients avoid taking the wrong medications, mixing medications that aren’t compatible with each other, taking the wrong dosage, and several other serious issues which can potentially have life threatening consequences. In addition to improving medication safety, Scrip Talk restores a level of independence to visually impaired patients by eliminating the need for others to assist them when it’s time to take important medications.

Patients can apply for a free reading device through En-Vision America. To request a device, call 1-800-890-1180 or apply online through the ScriptAbility website. The device will be shipped directly to the patient’s home at no cost.

For more information or to start using Scrip Talk with your prescriptions, visit Meeker Drugs inside Pioneers Medical Center or call us at 970-878-9797.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.