June 28 program at MDC's Dalton Range to discuss why people hunt

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Hunting has both cultural and biological benefits.

People who are interested in learning more about the benefits of hunting should sign up for Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Learning to Hunt: Where to Hunt and Why” on June 28 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center. This free program will be from 9-11 a.m. The Dalton Range is located in Greene County at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204215

At this program, MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will discuss how hunting provides unique table fare and helps establish a connection with the outdoors. He also will discuss how hunting helps control wildlife populations such as deer that have few predators in the modern outdoor world. Govero will cover the various reasons why people hunt and will also explore some of the myths about hunting.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.