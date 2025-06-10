MU Extension and MDC announce new Missouri Master Naturalist program in Kirksville

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the University of Missouri Extension (MU Extension) are excited to announce a new Missouri Master Naturalist program out of Kirksville. An informational meeting about this program will be held on June 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville.

People interested in joining the Kirksville Missouri Master Naturalist program should attend this meeting to learn about the program and all that is involved in becoming a Master Naturalist. Reoccurring trainings will be held in Kirksville for those who commit to the program beginning Sep. 3 through Nov. 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Missouri Master Naturalist program is a community-based natural resource education and volunteer service program for adults, sponsored by MDC and MU Extension. Its purpose is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the state of Missouri.

Missouri Master Naturalist volunteers support conservation efforts and natural resource education in their local communities. “Our Master Naturalists are a network of conservation-minded Missourians working locally to educate and engage their communities in caring for our natural resources,” says MDC’s Volunteer Programs Manager, Becca O’Hearn. “By joining the Master Naturalists program, members become part of Missouri’s conservation legacy while finding community in each other.”

Questions about this meeting can be sent to Lex Stuck at alexa.stuck@mdc.mo.gov. More information about the Missouri Master Naturalist program as a whole can be found at Missouri Master Naturalist | MU Extension. MDC’s Northeast Regional Office is located at 3500 S. Baltimore Street in Kirksville.