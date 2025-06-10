California Commercial Real Estate Agent Pleads Guilty to Obstructing the IRS

A California man pleaded guilty yesterday to obstructing the IRS’s efforts to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.

The following is according to court documents and statements made in court: Gabriel David Guerrero, a resident of Los Angeles County, is a real estate broker who did not timely file individual income tax returns for many years. After the IRS assessed taxes against Guerrero and attempted to collect them him, Guerrero took steps to conceal his income and assets from the IRS. For example, he made extensive use of cash and cashier’s checks; submitted a false form to the IRS that significantly understated his income; and used a nominee bank account to deposit income.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15 and faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison. Guerrero also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli for the Central District of California made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Robert Kemins and Christopher Gerace of the Tax Division along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Arkow for the District of Central District of California are prosecuting the case.