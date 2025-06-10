How a Tennessee Plant Nursery Unveils a Landscape Tool That Lets Homeowners Instantly Visualize Plants in Their Yards

Virtual Landscaping Tool Virtual Landscaping App Virtual Landscaping Results

This AI-Powered Landscape Design Tool is a game changer for those wanting a beautiful landscape on a budget. Perfect for the do-it-yourself gardener.

Homeowners can use this tool to quickly and affordably visualize how our plants will look in their own landscape.” — Tammy Sons

MCMINNVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a game-changing leap for home landscaping, TN Nursery, a leading supplier of native plants and trees across the U.S., has announced the upcoming launch of a first-of-its-kind AI-driven garden design tool—empowering homeowners to transform their yards with eco-friendly native plants in just minutes.The new platform, called “GreenSnap Designer,” allows users to upload a photo of their lawn and drag and drop native trees, shrubs, perennials, or ferns directly into the image, giving them an instant visual of how their yard can evolve into a pollinator paradise. It’s user-friendly, free, and specifically designed to highlight soil-appropriate, eco-beneficial species based on the user’s zip code.“We’re revolutionizing how people interact with their outdoor space,” said Tammy Sons, founder and CEO of TN Nursery. “Most homeowners want beautiful, sustainable yards, but don’t know where to start. Now, with just a photo, they can see what a native dogwood or milkweed border would look like—before they buy.”The tool also offers real-time suggestions based on light exposure, soil type, and local wildlife benefit, making it the first gardening tech of its kind to merge aesthetics with environmental restoration. With the AI-powered backend and native plant database of over 1,200 species, TN Nursery hopes to empower a new generation of eco-conscious gardeners.The platform is currently in beta, with a full public release slated for this fall. Interested users can join the early access waitlist at www.TNNursery.net/GreenSnap About TN Nursery:Founded in 1959, TN Nursery is a pioneering force in native plant cultivation, with a mission to rewild America one yard at a time. From supplying national parks to home gardeners, TN Nursery is committed to restoring biodiversity through sustainable, native-first landscaping.

