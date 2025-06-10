FREE HOUSING FAIR & EXPO – JUNE 14, 2025

FREE HOUSING FAIR & EXPO 6/14/25

City of Plainfield and NCJAR Partner to Empower New Jersey Residents with Housing Resources

PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS NCJAR ) is proud to partner with the City of Plainfield to host the FREE Housing Fair & Expo this Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Charles & Anna Booker Elementary School.With only 3 days remaining, residents are encouraged to register now for this powerful community event, designed to support first-time homebuyers, renters, and current homeowners across New Jersey.About the EventThis collaborative effort between the City of Plainfield and NCJAR brings together a wide range of housing experts, lenders, and community partners to deliver essential tools, guidance, and resources—all in one convenient location.Event Highlights include the opportunity to attend informative workshops, speak directly with housing experts, win prizes and giveaways by pre-registering online and attending in person, learn about mortgage products from trusted lenders, explore down payment assistance programs, access resources to help prevent foreclosure, receive free information for renters and homeowners, and enjoy free admission and parking.“This partnership reflects our shared mission to make the American Dream of homeownership a reality for all,” said Jeff Jones, 2025 NCJAR President. “We are committed to helping our community access the knowledge and support they need to thrive.”Don’t Wait and Register Today!Spots are filling up fast, and pre-registration is required to qualify for giveaways. Visit [Insert Registration Link] now to reserve your place at this vital community event.Disclaimer: You must be present at the event to be eligible for giveaways. Attendance by proxy is not allowed.Event Details:Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PMLocation: Charles & Anna Booker Elementary School, Plainfield, NJCost: FREE Admission & ParkingTogether, NCJAR and the City of Plainfield are opening doors and building futures—don’t miss your chance to be part of it.

