Technomic Launches Industry Leadership Index to Transform Foodservice Manufacturer Performance Benchmarking

Nestle, Simplot and The Coca-Cola Company announced as best-performing suppliers in Q1 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technomic, a leading foodservice research and consulting firm, announced the launch of its Technomic Industry Leadership Index (TILI), an innovative subscription-based program designed to provide foodservice manufacturers with comprehensive customer experience benchmarking and continuous performance tracking against industry competitors.The Technomic Industry Leadership Index delivers quarterly updates through an intuitive, custom, online dashboard, highlighting the top three best-performing supplier brands each quarter. In Q1 2025, these top suppliers were Nestle, Simplot and The Coca-Cola Company.Participating manufacturers also gain access to detailed analytics that highlight their performance across key customer experience metrics relative to other leading foodservice manufacturers, such as company awareness, product usage, problem resolution effectiveness, Net Promoter Scoreand more. This competitive intelligence creates a foundation upon which companies can strategically allocate sales, marketing and innovation resources to areas with the greatest potential impact on customer satisfaction and loyalty.“Providing a superior customer experience is increasingly important to delivering value to a foodservice customer base that is struggling with slowing traffic, rising costs and an overall more complex environment,” said Kathryn Fenner, senior principal at Technomic. “Today’s operators are thirsting for more support from outside sources, such as manufacturers, to navigate daily challenges, as well as identify opportunities to grow sales and profits. They are most likely to reward those brands or manufacturers that successfully provide a high level of support with their business. The TILI is designed to help manufacturers understand how well they are succeeding at providing this support based on direct operator feedback.”On an annual basis, Technomic will release through its various Informa media partners (e.g., Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Business) a list of the top foodservice manufacturers based on the TILI. Manufacturers named to this list will be able to use this recognition in any of their own promotional or communication tools.Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

