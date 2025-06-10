“Operation Safe Online Summer” – Maryland State Police Urge Digital Safety For All Ages

June 10, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Following the success of “Operation Safe Online Summer” (SOS) in April, the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force urges the public to prioritize online safety.

The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force joined 61 task forces across the nation in “Operation Safe Online Summer” (SOS), a month-long initiative conducted to combat online child exploitation. The operation focused on identifying and apprehending individuals engaged in the online sexual exploitation of children while providing support and resources to victims.

While working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies during the operation, the Maryland ICAC Task Force initiated 595 investigations resulting in 41 arrests and 17 child victims rescued from ongoing abuse. Additional arrests are pending further investigation and forensic analysis.

The Maryland State Police Technical Crimes Unit operates and administers the Maryland ICAC Task Force, and urges people of all ages to take into consideration the vulnerabilities associated with online activity. Children and senior citizens are often the target populations for online criminal activity.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s use of all digital devices and senior citizens are urged to use the internet with caution, especially when asked to furnish personal information. Digital devices include laptops, tablets, desktop computers and ‘smart’ phones.

Internet Safety Tips for Parents:

-continuously monitor all of your child’s online activity

-be aware of who your children are communicating with online

-talk with your children about online content

-remind children to avoid communication with strangers

-maintain control of apps downloaded on your child’s device

-be aware of what children see and hear and who they meet

-know what information your child is sharing

Complaints involving the exploitation of children should be filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at www.missingkids.com or 1-800-THE-LOST. Complaints of child exploitation may include sextortion, cyberbullying, and child pornography. Maryland State Police investigators in the Technical Crimes Unit work closely with NCMEC in the investigation of crimes involving child exploitation. If a child is believed to be in imminent danger, citizens are urged to contact their local police or call 9-1-1 immediately.

Internet Tips for Senior Citizens:

-use extreme caution when sharing personal information online

-avoid suspicious emails that ask for personal information

-avoid the release of personal information in an unsafe forum

-maintain adequate internet security

-avoid any requests for remote access to your computer

Internet crime schemes that use the internet to prey on the vulnerabilities of people of all ages continue to cost victims time and money. Victims of internet-based crimes are encouraged to file complaints with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) online at www.IC3.gov. Complaints of internet-based crime may include hacking, credit card fraud, phishing, internet extortion and identity theft. The Maryland State Police Technical Crimes Unit works closely with IC3 in the investigation of these crimes.

The Task Force’s primary mission continues to be to protect children from computer-facilitated sexual exploitation. This goal is achieved by cooperation between law enforcement agencies and prosecutors as they combine resources to combat these crimes. Additionally, the Task Force also provides community awareness campaigns helping to prevent the spread of these crimes through education. During the month of April, the Maryland ICAC Task Force conducted 31 community outreach presentations focused on public education and prevention were given which reached over 500 people.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov