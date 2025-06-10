HOP Initiates Global Expansion with ‘CereVellum,’ an Indoor Precision Location Platform for People, Robots, and Drones

Enoch Oh, CEO of HOP Example of drone operation equipped with CereVellum CereVellum mounted on a drone

HOP revolutionizes indoor location with 'CereVellum,' a miniature sensor for people, robots, and drones, enabling precise navigation in GPS-denied areas

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A startup born from the belief that “accurate location can save lives” even in a crisis is making waves. HOP (CEO Enoch Oh), a company that developed location-based autonomous movement platform technology, has solved the urgent needs of fire rescue sites with its technology.HOP’s beginning stemmed from a humble but desperate remark: “It’s a reality that we must rescue colleagues in a burning building without even knowing where they are.” Sympathizing with this comment from a firefighter friend, the founder embarked on developing technology that could accurately pinpoint the location of people and equipment even in indoor, underground, and mountainous terrain where GPS signals cannot reach.The result is CereVellum, a miniature, standalone location positioning sensor. This sensor, the size of a lighter, easily attaches to rescue suits, helmets, and equipment. It can identify and share locations in real time without prior blueprints. Operating with low power and low cost, it is also mountable on robots, drones, and vehicles, showing significant potential for application across various industries.Especially in environments where GPS-based solutions do not work, CereVellum becomes the eyes of robots and drones that require autonomous movement. HOP has already completed PoC (Proof of Concept) with major construction companies in underground construction sites and new building inspections, leading to actual sales.HOP’s technology rapidly expands beyond disaster relief to areas requiring precise location data, such as the energy industry, logistics, security, and mining. For example, robots can autonomously navigate and transmit location data inside closed spaces like oil tanks or power plant turbines, enabling safe inspections without human intervention.The company’s overseas expansion is also accelerating. The company has set the United States and Japan as its primary target markets, where building deterioration is severe. It is also in discussions for PoC with Dubai and New Zealand. In particular, HOP is expanding collaborations with construction, energy, and maintenance companies, focusing on countries with high demand for robot and drone-based inspections.HOP is headquartered in Pangyo. CEO Enoch Oh explained, “Pangyo is not only an optimized environment for technology startups but also a very advantageous location for networking and collaboration for companies preparing for global expansion.”HOP’s autonomous movement platform, equipped with technological prowess and practical applicability, is gaining attention as a core solution beyond simple rescue support technology, accelerating digital transformation and automation in various industries. Their technology originated from rescue sites and is now becoming a solution that enhances industrial safety and efficiency on the global stage.Meanwhile, HOP is participating in the Global Accelerating (AC) program operated by the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator’s Pangyo Techno Valley Planning Team. This program identifies promising startups aiming for global market entry. It provides comprehensive support for practical growth, from offering office space to consulting for overseas market entry, IR pitching training, and support for participating in global demo days.Through this program, operated from the Pangyo Startup Campus, participating companies are accelerating their efforts to establish overseas expansion strategies and strengthen their investment attraction capabilities. They are recognized for laying the groundwork for global expansion through customized training and connecting with expert networks for local market entry.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator ’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

