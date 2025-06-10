Hurricane season prep includes AI-enabled drones inspecting roofs

Some roofing companies are employing AI-enabled drones for roof inspection.

HOOVER, AL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30, and homeowners, especially along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast, face what NOAA says is a “60 percent chance of an above-normal season,” including 13 to 19 named storms. A homeowner’s roof is the first line of defense against storms.According to research by Professor Andra Garner in Scientific Reports*, which, in part, compares conditions today to the 1970s-1980s, Atlantic hurricanes are now 2 to 3 times as likely to strengthen from a weak storm (i.e., Category 1 or lower) into a very dangerous major hurricane (e.g., Category 3 or greater) in 36 hours or less.“Most insurance policies have two deductibles, one for regular wind events and another for named stormed,” says Erin Shields, COO for Apex Roofing & Restoration . “A typical windstorm might include a $1,000 deductible, but a hurricane deductible can be five percent of a home’s value, so homeowners may have to pay to rebuild their roof out of pocket.”Shields recommends homeowners review their insurance policy and schedule a qualified inspector to assess the condition of their roof now because if a roof fails the home’s structure is quickly weakened.“If a report shows trouble or damage, homeowners can update an old roof by rebuilding to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s FORTIFIED Roof™ standard,” adds Shields. “Many roofers provide free inspections along with a report from an AI-enabled drone flown over the roof; that eliminates foot traffic on a roof and protects shingles and ridges while finding details even a trained inspector can miss.”FORTIFIED is a voluntary beyond-code construction and re-roofing method. The main goal of the FORTIFIED Roof, according to IBHS, is minimizing roof damage and water intrusion for hurricane winds, up to 130 MPH, EF-2 tornadoes, and 2-inch-diameter hail. States like Alabama and Louisiana provide insurance discounts to homeowners who have certified their roof is FORTIFIED.To mitigate the potential for catastrophic damage, Shields recommends homeowners:1) Evaluate their roof’s condition with a free inspection by a professional roofing company.2) Make sure the roofer is licensed along with liability insurance and workman’s compensation insurance. Check the state departments of business and professional regulation for proof.3) Request a written inspection report and detailed estimate outlining repairs to be completed.“Reputable roofing companies offer financing from no interest for 12 months to fixed terms,” says Shields. “A HELOC can also finance repairs and is tax deductible. I’ve been in the industry 20 years, and the price of materials never comes down, so there’s no point in waiting to see if costs drop.”*Garner, A.J. Observed increases in North Atlantic tropical cyclone peak intensification rates. Sci Rep 13, 16299 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-42669-y About Apex Roofing & RestorationApex Roofing & Restoration, America’s eighth-largest residential roofing company, has earned the CertainTeed Select Shingle Master certification and builds roofs--including the IBHS FORTIFIED Roof--that mitigate the effects of severe weather events. The company’s staff of state-licensed insurance adjusters and HAAG Engineering-certified inspectors are qualified to evaluate roof storm damage. For more information, visit https://apexroofs.com # # #

