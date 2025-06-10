Boomitra Expands Grassland Restoration and Carbon Finance Projects to Costa Rica

Boomitra Logo Cattle graze on Costa Rican pastures where regenerative practices are improving soil health and supporting rural livelihoods. Lush pastures and native trees mark ongoing land restoration efforts in Costa Rica.

Project Will Introduce Regenerative Agriculture and Grassland Restoration Across Nearly 250,000 acres, With Plans to Scale to 1 Million acres

Through this partnership, we aim to unlock carbon finance opportunities for ranchers in Costa Rica, promote sustainable land management, and generate meaningful environmental and economic benefits.” — Aadith Moorthy, founder CEO, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra , a leading soil carbon project developer and recipient of the 2023 Earthshot Prize, is expanding its grassland restoration and carbon finance initiatives to Costa Rica, leveraging the country’s strong environmental leadership. Initially, the project will implement sustainable agriculture practices across nearly 250,000 acres of ranchland, with an estimated removal of 169,950 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere annually—and plans to scale to 1 million acres.The initiative—known as the Costa Rica Grassland Restoration Project —builds on Boomitra’s global portfolio of high-integrity soil carbon removal efforts across Latin America, Africa, North America, and Asia.Costa Rica has long been a global pioneer in environmental restoration and conservation and was previously awarded the Earthshot Prize for its groundbreaking reforestation efforts. Boomitra’s expansion builds on this legacy, bringing its AI-driven carbon monitoring and financial mechanisms to the country’s agricultural sector, ensuring that farmers and ranchers can access new revenue streams through verified carbon credits.Livestock production is Costa Rica’s primary agricultural activity, covering 35.5% of the country’s land and employing 12% of the rural workforce. However, conventional ranching practices rely on extensive grazing systems that contribute to soil degradation, low productivity, and increased carbon emissions. The livestock sector alone accounts for 23.6% of Costa Rica’s total greenhouse gas emissions, making it a critical focus for climate action.The adoption of regenerative agriculture can restore degraded land, improve productivity, and significantly reduce emissions. However, financial and technical barriers prevent many ranchers from making the transition. Carbon finance creates a pathway for these shifts, enabling ranchers to invest in improved grazing systems while benefiting from a new revenue stream.Scaling Carbon Removal and Climate ResilienceBoomitra’s expansion will scale carbon removal efforts across the country while delivering financial incentives for ranchers. By restoring degraded lands and implementing climate-smart grazing strategies, the project will sequester large amounts of carbon and enhance soil organic matter, improve water retention, and strengthen biodiversity.Grassland restoration is a critical component of Costa Rica’s environmental strategy. By improving soil health through sustainable grazing, rotational grazing, and silvopastoral systems, this project will make a lasting impact on both climate mitigation and rural livelihoods."Costa Rica is recognized globally as one of the most sustainable countries, having taken significant steps to protect its environment. With a commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and as a past Earthshot Prize winner, Costa Rica continues to lead in environmental stewardship and innovative solutions," said Aadith Moorthy, founder and CEO of Boomitra.Key partners include CORFOGA (Corporación Ganadera), which promotes sustainable cattle ranching in Costa Rica and Plan21, which focuses on sustainable development and environmental conservation. These on-the-ground partners will collaborate with Boomitra to introduce regenerative practices and work with the ranchers enrolled in the projects.AI-Powered Measurement Ensures Accuracy and Maximizes Farmer RevenueBoomitra’s technology—the first AI and remote sensing-based soil carbon MRV system approved by Verra—measures the additional carbon sequestered in the soil greatly reducing the need for costly and labor-intensive manual sampling. By reducing these overhead costs, more of the carbon credit revenue can be directed back to participating Costa Rican herders, who receive the majority share. This allows ranchers to reinvest in their land and communities while contributing to national and global climate goals.This Costa Rica initiative builds on Boomitra’s momentum across the Global South, including the Verra-registered Northern Mexico Grassland Project, the URVARA Carbon Farming Project in India, which issued credits under the Social Carbon Standard, and the Verra-registered Carbon Farming Project in East Africa. With these milestones, Boomitra became the first organization to register soil carbon projects across both grasslands and croplands on three continents—demonstrating its commitment to scaling regenerative agriculture, delivering farmer income, and advancing climate action at speed and scale.“We are excited to expand our regenerative agriculture projects in Costa Rica, a nation that has shown exemplary commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Moorthy. “As a fellow Earthshot Prize recipient, Costa Rica shares our commitment to bold, innovative climate solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to unlock carbon finance opportunities for farmers and ranchers, promote sustainable land management, and generate meaningful environmental and economic benefits. Our hope is that this collaboration can serve as a model for scaling climate impact globally.”About BoomitraBoomitra is the leading international soil carbon project developer powered by AI and remote sensing technology. With the recent registration of our Northern Mexico Grassland Project, Boomitra became the first to measure soil carbon stocks using remote sensing, setting a new standard for scalable carbon removal. Alongside an ecosystem of nearly 100 international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 100,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres, and have removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information, visit boomitra.com.

