AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR RICHARD V. BATTLE’S BOOK 'AmeriCANS WHO MADE AMERICA!' IS OUT NOW

Richard's New Book Released today, June 10th Author - Richard V. Battle Richard Battle is an award-winning author of twelve books

~New Book Celebrates 19th-Century America to Inspire the Next Generation~

Through his new book, Richard V. Battle defines American Exceptionalism; not through government or documents but by the everyday people who chose to do exceptional things.” — Tim Tapp Host of Tapp into the Truth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Richard Battle returns with an inspiring new release, ‘AmeriCANS Who Made America 19th Century – Growth, Division, and Reunification,’ a celebration of 40 ordinary men and women from the 19th century whose “AmeriCAN-do” spirit built the foundation of our great nation. Published by Headline Books, the second book in the ‘AmeriCANS Who Made America’ series, is out now and available for purchase on Richard’s website and Amazon These stories highlight Americans who, in the face of enormous challenges, including the Civil War, persevered and triumphed, preserving the liberties gifted by our Founders for future generations. Readers will be inspired to tap into their potential and make meaningful contributions to our country.Key highlights of “AmeriCANS Who Made America” include:• In-Depth Biographies: Detailed accounts of 40 influential figures from the 1800s that exemplify the AmeriCAN-do spirit,• Historical Context: Rich background information that situates positions each individual's contributions within the broader landscape of 19th-century America.• Inspirational Narratives: Compelling stories of perseverance, innovation, and leadership along with 358 motivational and inspirational quotations that resonate with readers of all ages• Engaging Illustrations: 57 beautifully crafted illustrations portraying historical events and personalities.“This volume is the second book in the series, and it celebrates timeless AmeriCAN-do values and principles that are as valid today as ever,” says Battle. “Their legacy of liberty, perseverance, and responsibility is a call to action for every American—especially young adults ready to shape our future.”With vivid storytelling and historical insight, Battle profiles unsung heroes who expanded freedom, grew prosperity, and passed down a nation worth celebrating. Their real-life examples of grit and grace offer more than just a history lesson, they offer hope, encouragement, and a blueprint for living with purpose today. More than a history book “AmeriCANS Who Made America” is a source of inspiration for anyone seeking to understand the American identity and the enduring values that continue to shape the nation. With its meticulously researched content and engaging storytelling, this book is a must-read for history enthusiasts, educators, students, and anyone who believes in the power of the human spirit to effect change.“AmeriCANS Who Made America” is available for purchase now.Reviews for “AmeriCANS Who Made America”"By telling the stories you know, the stories you thought you knew, and the stories you may never have heard, Richard V. Battle defines American Exceptionalism; not through government or documents but by the everyday people who chose to do exceptional things." - Tim Tapp Host of Tapp into the Truth.“Richard does an incredible job-sharing easy-to-read insight detailing stories of individuals, their significance, and the sacrifice surrounding the players who dedicated their lives to creating a perfect union.” – Joe Catenacci, Host, Hot Talk Morning Show, WRNN-99.5FM Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.“AmeriCANS Who Made America: 19th Century - Growth, Division, and Reunification can serve as a primer for any course in Civics, American History, or Entrepreneurship. As an ex-teacher, I appreciate the book's assistance as a resource for creating lesson plans and further study.” - Jerry Nugent, JD, former Austin Community College and Austin Independent School district board member and retired teacher“You are an absolute pro.” – Doug Wagner, WMT 600 radioAbout the AuthorAustin, Texas-based award-winning author Richard V. Battle has written twelve books and has been a public speaker on leadership, motivation, faith, sales, and volunteerism for over thirty years. He is an experienced corporate executive and non-profit leader who was appointed by former Texas Governor Rick Perry to serve in advisory councils and is the Master of Ceremonies for the annual Texas State Prayer Breakfast with Governor Greg Abbott.For author interview requests, more information or to request a review copy, please contact

