Eylsia Thanks Fans, Innovators and Medical Professionals for Helping to Enhance Her Singing Voice

Filipina artist & entrepreneur credits medical professionals and AI-powered innovation at Worldipi.com for supporting her return to music after a health setback

My music and voice will speak for themselves. If not, I’ll shift focus to publishing or investing in other talent. I don’t want sympathy—I want resonance.” — Eylsia, Singer and Owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filipina pop artist and entrepreneur Eylsia is expressing her gratitude to the fans, medical specialists, and researchers at her technology company Worldipi.com who played a key role in helping her recover her vocal performance capabilities following a serious health setback during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once an internationally ranked tennis player, Eylsia gained early recognition as the youngest winner of the Irish Open and later competed at Wimbledon and the US Open. A career-ending injury prompted her to pivot away from sports and into a series of leadership roles.

“When you're young and rising fast, everyone wants something from you,” she reflected. “But when the phone stops ringing, you realize you can count your real friends on one hand.”

Following her athletic career, Eylsia became a record label executive whose company worked with a patented music format used by artists such as Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and Luciano Pavarotti. Her path also led her to become the youngest president of a nationally accredited college in the United States and later CEO of the intellectual property firm Worldipi.com. Under her leadership, the company acquired the Nicolas of Palm Beach luxury brand, which she is currently repositioning for a younger, more diverse audience.

Her journey took a difficult turn during the pandemic, when she experienced a severe reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine that affected her lung function and vocal strength.

“I was grateful for the care I received, but I realized that singing my own compostions was at risk,” she said.

In collaboration with researchers and developers at Worldipi.com, Eylsia explored breakthrough proprietary technologies in addition to AI-driven voice training and flow-matching technology to help enhance and refine her vocal ability.

“It felt like getting a bionic leg in tennis,” she said. “The process was intensive, but transformative.”

Her team released a limited batch of music videos to test audience reaction. Early engagement exceeded expectations, with the project accumulating millions of views across multiple platforms. The success has encouraged Eylsia to move forward with additional releases.

“My music and voice will speak for themselves,” she added. “If not, I’ll shift focus to publishing or investing in other talent. I don’t want sympathy—I want resonance.”

As she moves forward, Eylsia continues to merge her creative ambitions with technology, aiming to empower others through music, fashion, and innovation.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

