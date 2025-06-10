ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Cabinet Conserve over 78, 000 Acres of Conservation Lands

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 10, 2025 Projects support Florida Forever, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, and the Ocala-to- Osceola Wildlife Corridor Project Camp Blanding to Raiford Greenway Florida Forever Project | Photo by Lauren Yoho/Wildpath TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier and Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson approved the protection of more than 78,000 acres of lands through Florida, including over 76,000 in rural Florida within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor. These key acquisitions close the final, major gap in a 100-mile, 1.6-million-acre network of public and private lands connecting the Ocala and Osceola National Forests. “Under my administration, Florida has significantly expanded its land conservation efforts and today’s conservation is a major milestone for the Florida Wildlife Corridor,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “By prioritizing conservation, we are not only supporting our natural resources, but also our rural economies and the future of our state.” Since 2019, the state has invested more than $1.4 billion in land conservation through the Florida Forever Program. This consistent funding has enabled the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to acquire over 374,000 acres for conservation, 90% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. “Florida’s conservation efforts are aimed at leaving our home better to God than how we found it,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Florida’s pristine natural beauty attracts visitors from around the world. Through this acquisition, we closed a major gap in the Wildlife Corridor and protected important agriculture and rural lands.” “Florida’s continued success depends on our ability to make responsible decisions today that will preserve and protect our land, water, and working resources for generations to come,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “The actions approved today reflect exactly that – a commitment to strategic conservation, productive land management, and sustainable resource use. I’m proud to support efforts that not only protect our environment, but also strengthen Florida’s agricultural foundation and rural communities.” “At DEP, we see the Corridor as the backbone of Florida’s natural landscape,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “It connects our past and our future, supports iconic wildlife, sustains vital ecosystems and preserves a way of life that defines Florida. I am grateful to the Governor, Cabinet and Legislature for their continued support to keep protecting natural Florida for generations to come.” About today’s land acquisition approvals: A 61,389-acre conservation easement within the Raiford to Osceola Greenway Florida Forever Project in Baker and Union counties will help prevent habitat fragmentation in the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor and support the long-term sustainability of the working forestland vital to the local economy. Protecting this large landscape tract will also safeguard regional water supply and water quality, support natural ecosystem functions, enhance flood protection and recharge the aquifer. This property is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 14,743-acre conservation easement within the Camp Blanding to Raiford Greenway Florida Forever Project in Baker and Bradford counties will provide a critical landscape connection to the Camp Blanding Military Reservation, Jennings State Forest and other conservation lands within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor. Located in the Suwannee River Basin and Santa Fe River springshed, the property plays a vital role in flood attenuation, groundwater recharge and supporting diverse wildlife habitats. This property is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 1,745 acre conservation easement that will connect to an adjacent Rural and Family Lands Protection Program Easement in Bradford, Clay and Putnam counties that will protect a multi-generation pine plantation in rural North Florida. The approval represents the 128th perpetual easement proposed for acquisition, with a total of approximately 208,629 acres preserved under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, ensuring that working lands remain undeveloped while continuing to support Florida’s agricultural economy. A 340-acre acquisition within the Annutteliga Hammock Florida Forever Project in Hernando County will prevent development and enhance connectivity between the Withlacoochee State Forest and the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area. Located along the border of the Springs Coast and Withlacoochee River watersheds, this property helps protect aquifer recharge and maintain water quality and quantity in the region. It will be managed by the Florida Forest Service as an addition to the Withlacoochee State Forest, providing expanded opportunities for outdoor recreation. This property is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. More information on today’s land acquisition approvals can be found here. ###

