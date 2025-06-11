New Poetry Book ‘Nothing and Everything’ Explores the Space Between the Known and the Divine

Nothing and Everything

This book is about being human. It’s about our challenges, disappointments. It’s about our fears, anger, and hate—but it is also about joy and peace.” — Engin Ozertugrul

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Nothing and Everything , a new poetry collection by Dr. Engin Ozertugrul, the reader is invited into a deeply personal exploration of human existence, where paradox and transcendence coexist. Known for his previous work Interview with OCD, Dr. Ozertugrul turns his attention toward poetic expression as a channel for unpacking the intricate relationship between consciousness, emotion, and divinity.Rather than writing with structured rhyme or literary perfection, Dr. Ozertugrul uses repetition, simplicity, and second-person narration to communicate a universal truth: we are all connected, we are all uncertain, and that’s where the beauty lies. “Poetry is the universal mathematics without numbers; it measures the depth of the spirit and heart,” says Ozertugrul.Nothing and Everything avoids common poetic tropes—this is not a book about romance or singular religious views. Instead, it is a collection rooted in the raw human experience: fear, sadness, anger, and hope. Each poem wrestles with the limitations of what we can truly understand, while never descending into nihilism. The author leads readers instead to a place of meditative peace, born of acceptance and awareness.Dr. Ozertugrul’s inspiration is wide-ranging and spiritual without adhering to a single tradition. He credits the influence of Transcendental Meditation (TM), which has guided his understanding of consciousness and personal transformation. “I am grateful for Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s TM. It has had a profound impact on my experience of an amazing thing called consciousness,” he writes.The poems reflect this practice and the insights gained from other thinkers who shaped his worldview—Rumi, Spinoza, Carl Jung, Kant, Emerson, and William Blake among them. Their philosophical echoes are present but reinterpreted through a deeply contemporary and individual lens.“This book is about being human,” Ozertugrul says. “It’s about our challenges, disappointments. It’s about our fears, anger, and hate—but it is also about joy and peace.”Written with what the author calls “a better use of his OCD mind,” the poems layer repetition to create a kind of spiritual hypnosis. Readers familiar with mindfulness, meditation, and even existential philosophy will find something resonant in its lines.This book is likely to appeal strongly to adults with an interest in meditation, mindfulness, and nontraditional spirituality. Communities associated with TM and organizations like the David Lynch Foundation will find much to contemplate in its pages.Though this is not a self-help book, Nothing and Everything does offer comfort. Not by giving answers, but by giving readers space to sit with their questions.Book Details:Nothing and Everything by Engin OzertugrulAvailable now in printFor press inquiries, review copies, or interviews, please contact:Contact:Name: Engin OzertugrulPhone: 908-229-5204Email: enginozertugrul@gmail.comMailing Address: 6115 Wales Court, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301Geographic Source: Pocono Mountains, PennsylvaniaFor media and literary communities looking for authentic, reflective, and spiritually resonant poetry, Nothing and Everything offers a compelling journey through the quiet but powerful paradoxes of human life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.