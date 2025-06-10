RoundTable Technology Announces Strategic Partnership with Meet the Moment to Advance Nonprofit Technology Leadership

RoundTable Technology is proud to announce that we are helping to launch a new strategic partnership with Meet the Moment.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoundTable Technology is proud to announce that we are helping to launch a new strategic partnership with Meet the Moment, a nonprofit-exclusive technology consultancy launching July 1st, founded by longtime RoundTable employees Joshua Peskay and Kim Snyder.

After years of dedicated service at RoundTable, Joshua and Kim are launching Meet the Moment to help nonprofits confidently navigate an increasingly complex digital environment. Their new venture will specialize in supporting nonprofit organizations as they confront critical challenges, including artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, cybersecurity resilience, and navigating a shifting political climate that often impacts the nonprofit sector disproportionately.

“This moment calls for new models of leadership and partnership,” say Joshua Peskay and Kim Snyder, co-founders of Meet the Moment. “In partnership with RoundTable Technology, we’re creating Meet the Moment as a means to be more agile and responsive in order to help nonprofits navigate digital risk, AI disruption, political and cybersecurity threats—while staying human-centered and meeting nonprofits where they are today.”

What This Means for the Nonprofit Community

Continued Excellence: Clients currently working with RoundTable can expect seamless continuity of service.

Specialized Expertise: Meet the Moment offers a focus on AI strategy, digital governance, and executive technology leadership, specifically designed for nonprofits.

Collaborative Partnership: RoundTable and Meet the Moment will work in close alignment to ensure clients receive consistent, high-quality service. RoundTable’s Strategic Services team will continue to service nonprofit’s advisory needs for technology strategy, data governance, cybersecurity and risk management.

Unified Mission: Both organizations are firmly committed to helping nonprofits use technology effectively in pursuit of their missions, with an emphasis on equity, trust, and long-term impact.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Joshua and Kim’s departure from RoundTable to found Meet the Moment is a new chapter in a shared vision. Their depth of experience and unwavering dedication to nonprofit success make them ideal leaders in this space. RoundTable is honored to support their mission and eager to collaborate as partners in innovation and service.

Clients currently working with Joshua or Kim will be contacted directly to ensure a smooth and transparent transition. Both RoundTable and Meet the Moment are committed to making this process easy and beneficial for all involved.

This partnership underscores our shared belief: nonprofits deserve specialized, best-in-class, mission-aligned technology support. We are confident that Meet the Moment and RoundTable will deliver precisely that.

“For the past fifteen years, RoundTable Technology has stood for excellence in service, care, and commitment to the nonprofit sector. Some of us here have been passionate for this space even longer than that, and nobody embodies that passion more than Joshua and Kim. They have helped shape RoundTable into the company that it is today, and I couldn’t be more excited and proud to support them in this venture to help us all do even more to empower nonprofits to be strategic and use technology to the fullest. We can’t wait to Meet the Moment with them!” - Evan Desjardins, RoundTable Founder & CEO.

Clients currently partnering with Destiny Bowers and Karim Beldjilali can expect uninterrupted service and the same high standard of care. RoundTable Technology remains fully committed to providing expert-level strategic guidance through our dedicated Strategic Services team.

